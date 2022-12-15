Muscatine’s Ron Miller to be inducted into Special Olympics Hall of Fame

MUSCATINE — From the people they train, to the people they compete with and against, coaches have a way of making an impact.

For Muscatine’s Ron Miller, his impact on Special Olympics Muscatine and Special Olympics Iowa can’t be understated.

Miller and eight other noteworthy nominees will be inducted into the Special Olympics Iowa Hall of Fame on Sunday, Dec. 18. To be inducted into the Special Olympics Hall of Fame inductees are individuals who “continually strive to reach this goal by being leaders and innovators in the Special Olympics movement,” which is an achievement Miller has reached.

“I’ll be honest, it was a total surprise,” Miller said when reflecting on his reaction to his nomination. When he learned that he had been nominated by multiple other coaches throughout the state, he said he was touched by this gesture from his old friends.

Miller started off as an activity therapist in Dixon, Illinois, prior to being introduced to coaching for Special Olympics in 1973 after graduating from the University of Iowa.

Miller volunteered as a coach with Special Olympics Iowa until his retirement.

In 1983, Miller moved back to Muscatine and began working closely with the Muscatine YMCA on its Special Olympics program in 1985. With his past experience and expertise, he was able to bring in new ideas as he assisted with Special Olympics Muscatine’s development into one of Iowa’s most active and well-respected programs.

Miller was responsible for was the introduction of athlete training and conditioning, and the Winter Olympics, something he originally introduced in Dixon but hadn’t been established in Muscatine yet.

When he noticed how many special needs athletes wanted to play softball despite not being able to safely participate in a full-on game, Miller introduced “softball skills” to give them a chance to practice and compete on the field, allowing them to still feel included.

“There were some athletes that were special olympians but who were unable to participate due to their abilities, and so we tried to do what we can to get more and more participants involved,” he said. Miller was also chosen to be Coach of the Year in 1989, and has coached at numerous World Games throughout the years.

Miller acknowledged the great amount of support he had from others in Muscatine, including from the volunteers and families of the Special Olympics athletes as well as from the public when it came to monetary support for the programs he wanted to introduce and the purchasing of equipment that he needed.

“It wasn’t anything I did by myself,” Miller said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do this stuff without the support that I received through the years, so I want to give credit to the whole town of Muscatine.”

The most rewarding thing about being a Special Olympics coach, Miller said, has been the time spent working with athletes.

“It’s not unusual for a lot of special needs people to feel isolated and not involved due to their abilities, so it’s been great for me to see them come out of their shell and start being involved and interacting in the community.”

Making this more special, Miller will be in the Hall of Fame with Muscatine Special Olympics athlete Richard “Dick” Vetter, who was inducted in 2019.

“I’m gonna be in there with Dickie, which is quite an honor because I also coached Dick for numerous years, and Dick’s parents, Bob and Mary Vetter, were big supporters of mine when I first started. So it really is quite an honor,” he said.