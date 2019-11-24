MUSCATINE — While last year may have only brought snow, this year’s Turkey Trot was on a clear, slightly chilly day.
On Saturday, the 2019 Turkey Trot was held at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course. Since the 1980s, Muscatine Parks and Recreation has sponsored this annual event and the Muscatine Running Club maps out the route, times the runners and provides the 16 turkeys to give away, two in each age division. While most races are focused on being the fastest, the Turkey Trot is a little different.
“It doesn’t matter how long it takes, whoever most closely predicts their time will win the turkey,” said Kelsie Stafford, program supervisor from Parks and Rec. Stafford said that helps make the race more inclusive, not just for running enthusiasts.
“It’s not based on how good of a runner you are, it’s just based on how good you are at knowing how fast you are," Stafford said. "So pretty much anyone can win, no matter how fast they are.”
“It was another activity that parks and recreation could offer to the residents of the county, and it just grew from there,” said Dell Wagner, race director for the Muscatine Running Club.
“It is just a different type of race, a different atmosphere. It’s a last chance gathering of good friends to have a good time before winter," Wagner said.
Wagner said some racers liked the challenge of running on grass instead of on a road or track as well.
“It’s a fun one,” said Peggy Bailey, a running club volunteer. “Everybody’s out here to have a good time and do a good job and hopefully win a turkey.”
There were many first time runners in this year’s Turkey Trot, especially in the kids 14 and under division. Emily Hopkins and Logan Rowell decided to race because they thought it seemed like fun, with Rowell wanting to do the race with her siblings. Grayson Jones ran the race with his family to try and win a turkey to donate to a local food pantry.
Other racers like Kara Brown came from Colorado to run.
“We just decided to do something fun and healthy before Thanksgiving," Brown said, who was visiting family in Muscatine. She started running this summer, doing two half-marathons, and thought it would be good practice.
Neil Buckney came from Scotland for an early Thanksgiving and decided to do the race with his family.
“It might be hard,” Buckney said, “I’ve never done a race before where you’ve had to predict your time, and it’s an interesting idea.”
Sophia Mohror and Colton Mente took home the turkeys in the kids division. Rick Pahl, Eric Walsh, Sara Swanson, Kara Brown, Bryanna Harner, Molly Guerra, Becky Hammann, Michael Hickey, Aidan Armstrong, Tyler Miller, Casey Mente, Robert Bolton, Lee Juehring, Roberto Moreno and Jean Pfeiffer all won turkeys in their respective age divisions in the adult race.
