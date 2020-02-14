Muscatine Salvation Army announces that they both met and exceeded last year's kettle drive goal

MUSCATINE — After a couple months of hard work, several cold nights in a giant kettle, and plenty of mailed in donations, Lieutenant Greg Bock of the Muscatine Salvation Army announced that they had met the 2019 Red Kettle Campaign Goal.

“No one really expects a first year lieutenant to meet their goal, but the fact that we not only hit it but exceeded that goal, that is just the icing on the icing on the cake. I am just blown away by the generosity of the Muscatine County community,” Bock said.

In December 2019, the Muscatine Salvation Army announced their goal of $180,000 by Christmas Day for that year. This goal would help fund the various programs and services the Salvation Army runs in order to help Muscatine residents in need, such as their free meal program. “Our mission is never a ‘hand-out’ to our community, it’s a hand-up for those in need,” said Bock.

Unfortunately, by Dec. 19 — just a week before Christmas — the campaign had only raised $51,144 despite everyone’s efforts, well below that year’s goal. So, in order to encourage more donations as well as spread awareness for those in need, Lt. Bock decided to live in a giant red kettle just outside of the Hy-Vee on 2nd Avenue.

