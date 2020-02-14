Muscatine Salvation Army announces that they both met and exceeded last year's kettle drive goal

MUSCATINE — After a couple months of hard work, several cold nights in a giant kettle, and plenty of mailed in donations, Lieutenant Greg Bock of the Muscatine Salvation Army announced that they had met the 2019 Red Kettle Campaign Goal.
“No one really expects a first year lieutenant to meet their goal, but the fact that we not only hit it but exceeded that goal, that is just the icing on the icing on the cake. I am just blown away by the generosity of the Muscatine County community,” Bock said.
In December 2019, the Muscatine Salvation Army announced their goal of $180,000 by Christmas Day for that year. This goal would help fund the various programs and services the Salvation Army runs in order to help Muscatine residents in need, such as their free meal program. “Our mission is never a ‘hand-out’ to our community, it’s a hand-up for those in need,” said Bock.
Unfortunately, by Dec. 19 — just a week before Christmas — the campaign had only raised $51,144 despite everyone’s efforts, well below that year’s goal. So, in order to encourage more donations as well as spread awareness for those in need, Lt. Bock decided to live in a giant red kettle just outside of the Hy-Vee on 2nd Avenue.
Lt. Bock admitted that while he was up in the kettle, he would occasionally have his doubts. “We had great coverage from national news, I had people from all around the world messaging me about it, and you start to have this fear of ‘Great, what if I don’t meet the goal?’... Yeah, there was fear, but once I looked at how many different groups came together to ring the bell, it was easy to put fear in its place when I looked at the support we had.”
Thankfully, between Bock’s efforts and the generosity of Muscatine residents, by Christmas Eve it was announced that through kettle donations alone, the Salvation Army had raised $98,215.09. However, after their headquarters’ accountants finished counting it all out, it turned out the kettles had actually raised $114,000.
“I was shocked. Considering last year the kettles raised only $51,000, we more than doubled the money coming in the red kettle alone,” Bock said, “The fact that this community showed up and supported the Salvation Army… This community really rocked it for those in need.”
That money combined with all the mailed in donations made for a total of $190,000 for the 2019 campaign. This is $10,000 more than the original goal set by Lt. Bock originally. But while the Salvation Army’s certainly celebrating this occasion, they’re also planning ahead. Their giant red kettle, made by Hoffmann Inc. and originally towed around thanks to Sweetland Trailers, will be used throughout 2020 at various public events.
One event Bock has planned is Christmas in July, to help get a head start on raising funds. During this, CEOs and supervisors would have the opportunity to spend a day in the kettle, challenging their employees or patrons meet a certain goal set by that business while they were in there. “And that’s going to be a precursor for our holiday kettle drive.” Other events to help raise awareness and support, such as Red Kettle Karaoke, are also currently in the works.
It may seem early, but for Lt. Bock, there’s no better time to start. “There’s always a need for funding… There’s always work to be done and money to be raised, because the need doesn’t go away, so we’re looking ahead.” He is also willing to accept ideas from community members who want to help with this year’s kettle drive. “The possibilities are endless, because this truly is Muscatine County’s kettle.”