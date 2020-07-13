Muscatine Salvation Army will deliver masks to residents

Bock recommended once someone picks up a face covering they should look up the CDC guidelines and other resources for the specific type to ensure that they are using and reusing it properly.

“And, if you don’t know what the CDC guidelines are for your mask, then I’m sure that (Muscatine County) Public Health would be more than happy to help get information out there on how long you can wear a mask and what masks can be used for which length of time,” he said, “I just encourage people to seek out official resources.”

Some are critical of CDC guidelines, because they have changed over time.

"Science changes every other day too," Bock said. "This is all new, and there’s always new information coming out. So if it changes, it changes.”

Bock said they haven’t seen as much demand as they thought they would.

“I think with the city council’s vote to not enforce the mandate sort of hindered it.”

He said Salvation Army is not ‘picking a side’ and is simply providing a human need.

“I think in order to have freedom, you have to have life — and if you don’t have life, then what do you have? So to protect the life that we do have, please wear a mask,” said Bock.

In addition, the Salvation Army is still providing various services for those that need them. “If someone needs help with something because they’re staying home, then they know who to call. The Salvation Army, MCSA – we’re all here to make sure people can stay safe.”

