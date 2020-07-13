Muscatine Salvation Army will deliver masks to residents

MUSCATINE — The Salvation Army of Muscatine County began a free mask program last week, partially in response to Mayor Diana Broderson’s proclamation, and now they’re hoping to expand by offering deliveries.
Broderson issued a proclamation requiring face coverings in public spaces within city limits, though state officials have said she doesn't have the authority to do that.
“It just makes sense if people want to remain safe,” said Salvation Army Lt. Greg Bock. “All of the experts, even the president, is saying to wear a mask. You want to make sure you take precaution, and we realize that not everyone can go out and buy a mask or buy masks for a family of five or six. It’s a human need, and we wanted to make sure that we had those masks available.”
The Salvation Army has 2,000 to 3,000 masks available in three different types (cloth, homemade and medical) and can order more if needed.
“In this time, this is a really simple way to make sure that we stay safe,” Bock said. “Really, the simplest way that we can say to stay safe is that if you have to go out, we have masks you can wear. If you need a mask, we’re here for you.”
“People have been very vocal about both their opposition and their support for masks, and one of the things I read was that a lot of people can’t get down to the Salvation Army to get a mask," Bock said. "So, my response was ‘well, we can bring the mask to you.'"
Bock recommended once someone picks up a face covering they should look up the CDC guidelines and other resources for the specific type to ensure that they are using and reusing it properly.
“And, if you don’t know what the CDC guidelines are for your mask, then I’m sure that (Muscatine County) Public Health would be more than happy to help get information out there on how long you can wear a mask and what masks can be used for which length of time,” he said, “I just encourage people to seek out official resources.”
Some are critical of CDC guidelines, because they have changed over time.
"Science changes every other day too," Bock said. "This is all new, and there’s always new information coming out. So if it changes, it changes.”
Bock said they haven’t seen as much demand as they thought they would.
“I think with the city council’s vote to not enforce the mandate sort of hindered it.”
He said Salvation Army is not ‘picking a side’ and is simply providing a human need.
“I think in order to have freedom, you have to have life — and if you don’t have life, then what do you have? So to protect the life that we do have, please wear a mask,” said Bock.
In addition, the Salvation Army is still providing various services for those that need them. “If someone needs help with something because they’re staying home, then they know who to call. The Salvation Army, MCSA – we’re all here to make sure people can stay safe.”
