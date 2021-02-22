Muscatine Salvation Army youth group delivers Bags of Blessings to local plow crews

Brian Stineman, public works director, said the bags came as a surprise to his plow crew. “(The Salvation Army) called earlier that week and asked if we would be around… We were busy so not everyone was able to be there when they showed up for the delivery, but it was a really pleasant surprise.”

“When (the kids) see that, that helps them grow and know what kindness is, and what it means to show love and God’s light to other people,” Darnell said.

Tammi King, a plow driver, said that it was a great experience. “We always like it when people do things like that, and it was very nice of them to do that.” She also appreciated all the treats included in the bag. “We all like it because honestly we all like to eat out here, and we all have sweet-tooths.”

“It was really touching and heartwarming knowing that the public – and these kids in particular – thought that it was important to thank our drivers,” Stineman said. “It’s one of those jobs that just gets so taken for granted this time of year, so know all of the crews were very appreciative of the things they got in their bags.”

“Everyone just needs to keep showing kindness and being humble towards one another,” Darnell said. “Love goes far, and it’s all about showing love to one another.”

