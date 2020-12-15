Muscatine school board approves early retirement incentive plan

MUSCATINE – During their monthly meeting this week, the Muscatine Board of Education discussed the approval of an early retirement incentive plan for the 2021 fiscal year.
For those familiar with the school board and its budgeting, they may recognize this incentive plan as the same one that the board has used for several years.
For those who decide to take the incentive, they can earn at maximum $50,000 over five years, receiving 4% of their base wage as of June 30, 2020. The retiree can then choose to either place the annuall amount into a Health Retirement Account (HRA) or into a 403(b) retirement account.
“In my experience, there’s only two reasons why you offer early retirement incentives,” Superintendent Clint Christopher said. “The first is if you need to reduce staff by having people retire early or retire and then don’t replace those staff members. The other reason is incentivizing them to retire so you get the savings from them leaving.”
In the case of Muscatine Community School District, both of these reasons play a part, due to declining enrollment and a need to save money. Christopher recommended the board approve a retirement incentive for the district’s certified teachers and nurses.
“With enrollment being down and with some of the instability with COVID-19, not knowing what they’ll do with supplemental state aid, it’s likely we’re still going to need to reduce our staff,” Christopher said, referring to the upcoming year.
To qualify for this incentive, an employee must have worked for the district for 15 years and be 55 years of age or older. According to Christopher, there are currently 19 certified teachers and/or nurses that would be eligible.
The superintendent emphasized the board has offered this incentive several times in the past, but it is not a guarantee. Should the district reach their goal in having a flat or rising enrollment rate or if there are only a few faculty members who meet the retirement qualifications in a particular year, this incentive would most likely not be offered.
“It has to make financial sense for us to (offer the incentive),” Christopher said. Looking at this year, however, he said that he was positive that approving this plan would lead to the district seeing significant savings. If all 19 of the open positions were refilled after those eligible for this incentive retire, he estimates that the district would still save about $20,000 per faculty member.
Looking ahead to February 2021, Christopher said that he believes the district would still need to reduce the budget. While there is no guarantee on it yet, this has opened the possibility of this retirement incentive being offered to other groups in the districts.
“We’re looking at reducing, not replacing, these positions as they retire in those areas,” Christopher said. As such, he said that he wanted to identify those positions as soon as possible so that the district could allow for any hiring needed during spring of 2021.
“The sooner we know who is retiring and what positions they were in, the sooner we can start advertising and marketing that position,” he said, adding the district was more likely to find good candidates in the spring rather than in the summer or fall.
After opening the floor for questions, there was a motion to approve the early retirement incentive plan for the upcoming fiscal year. This motion was seconded, and the board unanimously agreed to approve the plan.
