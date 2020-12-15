Muscatine school board approves early retirement incentive plan

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To qualify for this incentive, an employee must have worked for the district for 15 years and be 55 years of age or older. According to Christopher, there are currently 19 certified teachers and/or nurses that would be eligible.

The superintendent emphasized the board has offered this incentive several times in the past, but it is not a guarantee. Should the district reach their goal in having a flat or rising enrollment rate or if there are only a few faculty members who meet the retirement qualifications in a particular year, this incentive would most likely not be offered.

“It has to make financial sense for us to (offer the incentive),” Christopher said. Looking at this year, however, he said that he was positive that approving this plan would lead to the district seeing significant savings. If all 19 of the open positions were refilled after those eligible for this incentive retire, he estimates that the district would still save about $20,000 per faculty member.

Looking ahead to February 2021, Christopher said that he believes the district would still need to reduce the budget. While there is no guarantee on it yet, this has opened the possibility of this retirement incentive being offered to other groups in the districts.