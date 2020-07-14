Muscatine School Board discusses options, prepares to finalize Return to Learn plans

“Parents should know that if they choose that online model, it’s going to be our staff and our curriculum and resources for their student,” Clint said. “That’s what they’re getting and that’s a benefit to them as opposed to going into a state-provided online option where they may have no connections to whoever’s teaching.”

As work is continuing to be done by the Ready to Learn subcommittees, Clint assured the Board and those watching the meeting online that they will begin preparing to provide some final answers soon. The Ready to Learn team is still looking at programming, standards, core instructions, professional development for staff and much more, as well as trying to figure out what social distancing looks like in a classroom, he said.

With new teachers coming in August 13 to begin training, the final district plans are expected to be in place by the end of July or very early in August. However, even as these plans are finalized, Clint reminded the Board that they will need to continue to monitor the public health situation as well as what’s happening both in the community and across the state and nation.