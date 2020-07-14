Muscatine School Board discusses options, prepares to finalize Return to Learn plans

MUSCATINE — During this week’s school board meeting, the members of the Muscatine Board of Education and the Ready to Learn team offered an update on the district’s Ready to Learn plan.
“I appreciate all the work that’s been happening on this Return to Learn plan from our administrators to our teachers involved and our instructional coaches,” said Superintendent Christopher Clint, “It really has been all hands on deck through a very challenging summer.”
At the last school board meeting, it was announced that much like many other districts, MCSD would be preparing for three different options: A full return, a hybrid model with a rotation of students and a long distance model. Clint said the district’s intent is to use the full return model.
“We know that the best learning environment is in our school buildings with our staff, and that is the best option for a majority of our kids,” he said. Still, the district understands that they also need to be prepared to move between the three scenarios when needed or if outside factors, such as a state requirement to social distance on a bus, forces the district into one of the models.
MCSD will provide an opportunity for parents to enroll their kids in an online-only model, should they be concerned about risk factors for their families. Rather than forcing them to use a state-provided option, Muscatine schools is creating their own online model to use. This model will be different from the learning module used in the spring.
“Parents should know that if they choose that online model, it’s going to be our staff and our curriculum and resources for their student,” Clint said. “That’s what they’re getting and that’s a benefit to them as opposed to going into a state-provided online option where they may have no connections to whoever’s teaching.”
As work is continuing to be done by the Ready to Learn subcommittees, Clint assured the Board and those watching the meeting online that they will begin preparing to provide some final answers soon. The Ready to Learn team is still looking at programming, standards, core instructions, professional development for staff and much more, as well as trying to figure out what social distancing looks like in a classroom, he said.
With new teachers coming in August 13 to begin training, the final district plans are expected to be in place by the end of July or very early in August. However, even as these plans are finalized, Clint reminded the Board that they will need to continue to monitor the public health situation as well as what’s happening both in the community and across the state and nation.
“Should we need to change plans, we will,” he said. “The health and safety of students and staff is our number one focus. We have to think of our buildings as being filled with people of all ages and risk factors, not just kids.” Once school starts, there is expected to be an assessment period to help teaching staff understand where kids are at and what they need to move forward, as well as helping them feel safe in school. “As we’re doing those assessments, we’re also helping them adjust that social and emotional need, and helping them feel secure in that new environment.”
Stephanie Zillig from the Teaching and Learning committee also announced that the Return to Learn team has engaged in a partnership with Muscatine Power & Water to help assure that should the district have to go to an online only model, their students will have the necessary resources. “Not only do we need to provide devices for families, but we also need to be able to support them with internet access,” said Zillig, adding that they will continue meeting with MPW in the hopes of continuing to add support and additional WiFi access options for families.
Clint also responded to a question about masks, saying that the District would need to be prepared to provide them if they decide to require them. “We are not waiting on a decision to see what the state will do, we just need to work through the details on the finalized plan for us,” he said. While the numbers haven’t been calculated yet, Clint acknowledged that they would need a significant amount of masks if they decided to make wearing them mandatory.
However, he also believed that they could be able to procure enough for the start of the year and could continue to provide masks moving forward, if they needed to. “There’s a lot at stake here, and we want to do what’s best for our staff and our kids,” Clint said, “There’s not going to be a perfect solution, and we have to be prepared to make adjustments.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.