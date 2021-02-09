Muscatine school board looks at transition back to full in-person classes

Masks are required in all MCSD buildings and will continue to be required until further noticed, based on what the board and local health care officials believe is the safest option for students and faculty. COVID-19 guidelines, as given by health care officials and the CDC, are also expected to remain in place.

As part of the Phase 1B vaccination schedule, PK-12 staff are expected to begin receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. “We know that over the next three weeks, we should have a majority of our staff who have requested the vaccine to have it,” Christopher said.

MCSD staff will be given further information about the vaccination process later this week. “We’re dealing with a limited number of vaccines each week, so we can’t do everybody at once nor do we want to do everybody all at once,” Christopher said, “just in case there are any side effect from that.”

High-risk staff as well as staff in high risk positions will likely be prioritized and instead of trying to vaccinate the entire staff of a building all at once, vaccine distribution will be spread throughout the district each week. The timing of the second dose will likely be around this year’s spring break.