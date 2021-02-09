Muscatine school board looks at transition back to full in-person classes

MUSCATINE — Monday’s Muscatine Community School Board meeting opened with the introduction of the board’s newest student representatives: Sophomore Gabriel Salazar, Junior Dylan Metzger and Senior Alexis Moeller.
“This is something we’ve talked about since I’ve first interviewed for the position (of superintendent),” Superintendent Clint Christopher said. “We really wanted to introduce as much student voice onto the board as possible.” Salazar, Metzger and Moeller will serve on the school board for the rest of the year, with Metzger and Salazar having the opportunity to remain next year.
Salazar, as the Student Council representative, said MHS would hold a modified Senior Survivor this March. While students will not stay the night in the school, but will be in the building from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. following all COVID-19 guidelines as they compete. There are five teams signed up and fundraising.
Prom will be held this year for juniors and seniors on May 1. The event will be outside to allow for proper ventilation and social distance. Masks will be required. More information will be provided at next month’s school board meeting.
The main focus of the meeting was on the Muskie Return to Learn update. As the positivity rate for the county continues to steadily decline, the board has begun thinking about it transition to a full in-person instruction model.
Masks are required in all MCSD buildings and will continue to be required until further noticed, based on what the board and local health care officials believe is the safest option for students and faculty. COVID-19 guidelines, as given by health care officials and the CDC, are also expected to remain in place.
As part of the Phase 1B vaccination schedule, PK-12 staff are expected to begin receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. “We know that over the next three weeks, we should have a majority of our staff who have requested the vaccine to have it,” Christopher said.
MCSD staff will be given further information about the vaccination process later this week. “We’re dealing with a limited number of vaccines each week, so we can’t do everybody at once nor do we want to do everybody all at once,” Christopher said, “just in case there are any side effect from that.”
High-risk staff as well as staff in high risk positions will likely be prioritized and instead of trying to vaccinate the entire staff of a building all at once, vaccine distribution will be spread throughout the district each week. The timing of the second dose will likely be around this year’s spring break.
Joelle McConnaha provided some current numbers, looking at the students who have already returned and those who haven’t. At Susan Clark Junior High (SCJH), a majority of students have returned to the in-person model, with only 35 seventh graders and 28 eighth graders remaining virtual. At the high school, there is also an in-person majority, with only 243 students out of nearly 1,500 students choosing to remain virtual.
“With this transition, a lot of planning goes on behind the scenes, and we have a lot of great people working hard to make sure this transition goes smoothly,” McConnaha said. Some of the factors being focused on are transportation, lunch schedules, student and staff quarantine plans, cleaning supplies, social distancing and more.
Bus routes, passing time and lunch schedules have been reworked to allow for fewer students at one time, while teachers have continued to clean and sanitize after each class. Teachers and principals from SCJH and MHS told the board about procedures.
“We’re not allowing students to go to their lockers in-between periods. They can only go before school, before lunch, after lunch and after school, so that’ll widen the hallways,” SCJH Principal Chris Nienhaus said. A staggered release schedule is also being considered. “I think the number of students we have and our class sizes are manageable.”
MHS Principal Terry Hogenson spoke about how his school held a student discussion regarding the transition last week. “It was very constructive and positive, wanting to know good answers to the tough questions,” he said. Attendance issues and the technology being used at the high school as well as how it could be used in the future was also touched on.
“At this point, we’re looking forward to having students in the building 100% of the time,” MHS teacher Cassie Calderon said. She also emphasized the balance between not lowering their standards in the spring semester while making sure not to teach too much either, and assuring that everyone is at the same point in the curriculum.
Finally, Salazar brought up the issue of making sure that all students are wearing their masks at all times, and that they’re wearing them above their nose. Hogenson agreed with this, and assured that teachers and staff will be reminding students and enforcing the mask rule when possible. As for student who have refused, Hogenson said that they will be dealt with constructively.