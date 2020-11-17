Muscatine School Board plan to go to all remote classes start Nov. 19

Instructional coaches at schools have been trying to help fill in, and at the end of last week, Christopher said the district was only able to fill 70% of classroom teaching positions.

“It was even worse for our paraprofessionals, because we were using them to cover some of our classes… We had buildings open this past week because we had the high school in that virtual model, and we sent those non-instructional support staff members out into our other buildings. That kept those buildings going.” Christopher also acknowledged that the district has been teetering on this decision for a while as the positive case numbers throughout the community continue to grow.

As such, the superintendent considered the temporary move to a virtual learning model for the entire district as a sort of “reset” for the district and their staffing levels, adding that the two weeks could be extended until the case numbers within the community are more under control. MCSD staff will use Wednesday of this week to plan and collaborate, allowing a smoother transition into the virtual learning model.

“Hopefully, as we work through this, we’ll get our staff and our students healthy, we’ll get the community healthy, and we can keep on going.” Christopher said. “This is not what we want to do, this is what we need to do.”