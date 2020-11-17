Muscatine School Board plan to go to all remote classes start Nov. 19

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Board of Education will move forward with a temporary virtual learning plan.
For the next two weeks, Nov. 19 to Dec. 7, Muscatine students will attend their classes remotely and school buildings will be closed, the board decided in a special meeting Monday.
“If you’ll recall at the beginning of the year, as we looked at the framework of how we were going to make decisions about the learning model we’d be using, I said that the bar is really high in order to change the model, and if we get to those levels, we’re going to be having a different conversation. And we’re having that different conversation, obviously,” Superintendent Clint Christopher said.
As of Monday, Muscatine Community School District had a total of 41 students and 29 staff members with COVID-19. However, while the case numbers are relatively low, the rising spread of COVID-19 throughout the community has caused issues for the schools, forcing students and staff to quarantine if they interacted with someone who does have the virus. This has created a staff shortage for some Muscatine schools.
“We talked about this last week. The driving factor (to this discussion) is our staffing levels,” Christopher said, adding that 25% of Muscatine High School staff, both instruction and non-instructional, was out. “It becomes very difficult to run a program effectively that way.”
Instructional coaches at schools have been trying to help fill in, and at the end of last week, Christopher said the district was only able to fill 70% of classroom teaching positions.
“It was even worse for our paraprofessionals, because we were using them to cover some of our classes… We had buildings open this past week because we had the high school in that virtual model, and we sent those non-instructional support staff members out into our other buildings. That kept those buildings going.” Christopher also acknowledged that the district has been teetering on this decision for a while as the positive case numbers throughout the community continue to grow.
Support Local Journalism
As such, the superintendent considered the temporary move to a virtual learning model for the entire district as a sort of “reset” for the district and their staffing levels, adding that the two weeks could be extended until the case numbers within the community are more under control. MCSD staff will use Wednesday of this week to plan and collaborate, allowing a smoother transition into the virtual learning model.
“Hopefully, as we work through this, we’ll get our staff and our students healthy, we’ll get the community healthy, and we can keep on going.” Christopher said. “This is not what we want to do, this is what we need to do.”
Throughout the rest of the meeting, the superintendent answered questions regarding various factors, such as daycare options for families, how to structure students through the virtual model, meeting the needs of special-needs students while in the virtual model, plans for intervention and more.
Christopher added that staff would be able to use school buildings, should they need additional resources to teach, while students stay at home. Teachers would also be able to bring their kids with them if they didn’t have any other child care option.
It was also said that the district would possibly use non-instructional staff to communicate and check in on kids who may not be attending their virtual classes or turning in assignments. “We can do more home visits quicker, because we can dedicate staff to do that more immediately,” Christopher said, adding that these staff members could also provide tutoring and other means of support.
Each school building will have its own virtual class schedule, which will be designed by the building’s teachers and held through Google Meets. These schedules have already been practiced by students. Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Joelle McConnaha said they are not expecting students to be online all day.
“There are definitely lots of times during the day where students will have breaks for specials and brain breaks, and they’ll have an extended lunch and recess… Students, after receiving instruction, will also have time to work independently off-screen, so that they don’t have to be on all the time,” McConnaha said.
Several board members gave their support the notion of requesting a waiver from the Iowa Department of Education before the meeting adjourned. Based on this discussion, the district has applied for the waiver.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.