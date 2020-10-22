Muscatine school bus in crash with semi, no students were onboard, but the driver was injured

MUSCATINE — At 8:15 a.m. Thursday, a Muscatine Community School District bus was involved in a crash with a semi on highway 61, outside of the bus barn.

No students were on the bus, and the driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to UnityPoint Trinity-Muscatine by district staff.

The other vehicle was a River Valley Cooperative owned semi-truck. Details are under investigation.

The name of the bus driver has not been released. The driver of the semi-truck, who has not been identified appeared to be unharmed.

“It was a typical accident, really,” said Battalion Chief Darrell Janssen, who was one of the first responders at the scene. “It looked bad, but it wasn’t really.”

Janssen said there was only property damage, and the semi wasn’t carrying any hazardous materials.

“The only thing we really did was clean up some oil that was spilled on the ground, which is typical of most accidents of that nature,” Janssen said

The MCSD bus was deemed a total loss, officials said. The semi was thought to have significant damage, but the extent of damages is not known.

“While I am extremely thankful both drivers appear to be OK, I am also glad there were no students on the bus at the time of the accident,” Ryan Castle, director of operations at MCSD said. “Thank you to the emergency responders for arriving quickly to the scene and directing traffic.”

