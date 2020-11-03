Muscatine school district alerts parents about possible student data breach

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Community School District said the district had a data security incident in September.

In a letter to students’ families, district officials said a data security incident occurred involving Timberline Billing Services, LLC, which provides Medicaid reimbursement billing services to 190 school districts in Iowa.

In September, Timberline had a cybersecurity incident that may have resulted in the exposure of personal information processed through them, such as name, Social Security Number, Medicaid ID number, billing or claims information, date of birth, medical record number and more.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Timberline immediately notified the districts, including MCSD, of the incident. Previously in March, Timberline had noticed suspicious activity on its network and launched an investigation in response. While this investigation was unable to determine what information, if any, was removed, Timberline decided to act out of caution.

A recently completed review of all of their files determined health and/or personal information may be in the files compromised in March. Timberline is unaware of any actions or attempts to misuse the information.