Muscatine school district alerts parents about possible student data breach

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Community School District said the district had a data security incident in September.
In a letter to students’ families, district officials said a data security incident occurred involving Timberline Billing Services, LLC, which provides Medicaid reimbursement billing services to 190 school districts in Iowa.
In September, Timberline had a cybersecurity incident that may have resulted in the exposure of personal information processed through them, such as name, Social Security Number, Medicaid ID number, billing or claims information, date of birth, medical record number and more.
Support Local Journalism
Timberline immediately notified the districts, including MCSD, of the incident. Previously in March, Timberline had noticed suspicious activity on its network and launched an investigation in response. While this investigation was unable to determine what information, if any, was removed, Timberline decided to act out of caution.
A recently completed review of all of their files determined health and/or personal information may be in the files compromised in March. Timberline is unaware of any actions or attempts to misuse the information.
Timberline said they would enchance their systems and add security measures to prevent future incidents. The by-products of these measures, such as users needing to reset their passwords and moving all school and student date to a cloud location, has already begun.
MCSD has offered all affected students 12 months of minor identity monitoring through Experian for no cost. Additional questions can be directed to Timberline at (844) 439-7669, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“MCSD takes the security of student information very seriously,” the letter stated. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this incident may cause. While we are unaware of any actual misuse of student information, we are providing you with information about the incident, Timberline’s response, and the steps you may take to better protect against possible misuse of your or your child’s personal information, should you feel it necessary to do so.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!