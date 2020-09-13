Muscatine School District orders clear masks to help students who read lips

MUSCATINE — In the days since the first day of school, both students and teachers have been able to adjust to their new guidelines and a ‘new normal’, which includes wearing masks.
But while the district’s plans for reopening have worked, this last week showed how plans can be adjusted to provide for all students.
Last week, some classes and teachers were given special ‘window’ masks to help with communication between hard of hearing students who read lips and their peers and teachers.
“We have students who are kind of clumped together as deaf and hard of hearing, but their needs are different," said Becky Wichers, director of student services.
“We’ve got kids that might have equipment, but they’re independent,” Wichers said. “We have some kids who are completely deaf that have a full-time interpreter. We also have a couple of kids that have both a hearing and visual impairment too.”
First grader Ryker Doy’s parents brought their concerns about face coverings to Grant Elementary School officials. Doy has cochlear implants, also relies on lip reading to communicate.
“I think that we had tried to figure out a lot of things, but we hadn’t really thought about how we had some kids that do some sign and who need to read lips,” Wichers said.
Administrative Assistant Jill Reynolds went online and found hand-sewn masks with a screen in them, allowing others to see the mask wearer’s lips.
The district ordered 100 masks in child and adult sizes, and recently ordered more.
“If they are needed, (the schools) just give us a call,” she said. “We keep a surplus of them, and it’s a super easy thing that seems like it makes sense.”
Wichers said the masks seem to be working well. “Kids seem to be wearing them and that doesn’t seem to be a big deal for them, and the parents seem to be happy with the solution, too.”
Wichers said it's not necessarily hard to cater to students with special needs.
“With many of these kids, we know them quite well… We know who these kids are and their teachers have developed relationships with their families, so we have a pretty good idea of what their needs are.”
Virtual learning is unexplored territory for them, so Wichers and her team planned assistance like using Close Captioning, speech-to-text technology and programs, and dual screens for those with interpreters.
“With technology, they seem to be creating all sorts of things to help,” Wichers said. “It’s a work in progress, but I would say that when we entered this world of virtual and remote learning, it did cause us to think about how we could deliver something that used to be in-person electronically.”
Feedback from parents and communication between schools and other districts has helped, she said.
“We’re just in the third week of school, but so far the feedback of what we’re doing and how we’re delivering services has been pretty positive,” said Wichers.
Additionally, the school will send out surveys every few weeks, so they can make adjustments as needed. An additional help desk has been set up for students and families struggling technology or are having other issues with remote learning.
“As always, if things aren’t working well, parents are pretty good about calling someone or saying something to the teacher,” Wichers said. “We’ll try and work through it. I will say that our community and our parents have really communicated well with us during this time.”
