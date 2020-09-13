Muscatine School District orders clear masks to help students who read lips

Administrative Assistant Jill Reynolds went online and found hand-sewn masks with a screen in them, allowing others to see the mask wearer’s lips.

The district ordered 100 masks in child and adult sizes, and recently ordered more.

“If they are needed, (the schools) just give us a call,” she said. “We keep a surplus of them, and it’s a super easy thing that seems like it makes sense.”

Wichers said the masks seem to be working well. “Kids seem to be wearing them and that doesn’t seem to be a big deal for them, and the parents seem to be happy with the solution, too.”

Wichers said it's not necessarily hard to cater to students with special needs.

“With many of these kids, we know them quite well… We know who these kids are and their teachers have developed relationships with their families, so we have a pretty good idea of what their needs are.”

Virtual learning is unexplored territory for them, so Wichers and her team planned assistance like using Close Captioning, speech-to-text technology and programs, and dual screens for those with interpreters.