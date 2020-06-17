Muscatine school families encouraged to fill out technology-related survey

MUSCATINE — This week, the Iowa Department of Education is sending out technology surveys for all Iowa school districts, including Muscatine County.
“We had no idea that this survey was coming out,” said Lisa Bunn, secretary for the Muscatine Board of Education. As part of the district’s Return to Learn plan preparation, a stakeholder survey was sent to parents, students and teachers on May 27. This survey focused on the online learning module that had been set up during the last couple months of school and asked these stakeholders their thoughts on returning to school in the fall.
“We had just surveyed our families extensively, and now they’re getting double surveyed,” Bunn said. “I feel bad for them but we appreciate their input and their willingness to do one more survey within a week’s time.”
Muscatine families will answer questions about technology access in their household. According to Bunn, this survey will help the state “understand the specific technology needs of families and students," including their access to broadband internet and the devices they have — or may need — in order to achieve successful online learning.
“My understanding is that the Iowa Department of Education is trying to get a feel for what our stakeholders would need if for some reason we had to go to online learning again in the fall,” said Bunn. In mid-March, it had been decided that Muscatine County schools would close for the rest of the school year due to COVID-19 concerns.
A few weeks after this decision was made, a Continuous Learning website was launched as an optional learning module. While doing these assignments didn’t impact a student’s final grade, it was considered a way to provide learning and help retain knowledge during the unexpected break from school. Should remote learning be recommended in the fall, the district would have to ensure all students have the opportunity to learn.
“They’re just looking to see what the barriers are for our students,” Bunn said. “We are a rural state, and as many of us know who live in the rural areas, our internet choices are really slim. Even with those choices, many times it’s not feasible to use devices in the way that we need to use them for online learning or any kind of usage beyond email.”
While an online link to the survey can be found through the MCSD’s website and Facebook page, physical copies of the survey are also being provided through the Discover Muscatine paper and at Grab and Go school lunch pick up sites. “We felt it was important that we got this out to all of our households, especially those that don’t have access to email or the ability to do the survey online,” Bunn said.
The survey is expected to only take about five minutes for stakeholders to fill out and only needs to be filled out once for an entire household. The survey online will be available until June 24 while physical copies of the survey will be accepted until June 23, and can be either mailed in or returned to the Grab and Go sites.
“We really want as many people as possible to fill this survey out,” Bunn said, “because it really will be good information for the state to use going forward. Hopefully it’ll shine a light on the need for our rural families and all of our families who don’t have access to reliable internet.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!