Muscatine school families encouraged to fill out technology-related survey

A few weeks after this decision was made, a Continuous Learning website was launched as an optional learning module. While doing these assignments didn’t impact a student’s final grade, it was considered a way to provide learning and help retain knowledge during the unexpected break from school. Should remote learning be recommended in the fall, the district would have to ensure all students have the opportunity to learn.

“They’re just looking to see what the barriers are for our students,” Bunn said. “We are a rural state, and as many of us know who live in the rural areas, our internet choices are really slim. Even with those choices, many times it’s not feasible to use devices in the way that we need to use them for online learning or any kind of usage beyond email.”

While an online link to the survey can be found through the MCSD’s website and Facebook page, physical copies of the survey are also being provided through the Discover Muscatine paper and at Grab and Go school lunch pick up sites. “We felt it was important that we got this out to all of our households, especially those that don’t have access to email or the ability to do the survey online,” Bunn said.