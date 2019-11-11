MUSCATINE — Many Muscatine residents expected to find snow outside Monday morning, though not many were expecting it to be enough to close schools.
Despite originally planning on a two hour late start, the Muscatine School District decided to cancel classes on Monday.
“It was pretty icy out this morning,” said Superintendent Jerry Riibe, “and around 8 a.m., our drivers noticed that it was still pretty slick out there, and we just didn’t feel like the buses would be safe.”
When it comes to the decision factors in whether or not school gets canceled, Riibe said it comes down to conditions being safe for buses. The district keeps students who may drive themselves to school in mind as well.
As it turned out, Muscatine only ended up getting about 2.5-3 inches of snow according to spotter reports. However, because of temperatures and the quick re-freezing of any melted snow, road conditions were very icy and messy. These conditions, plus the colder than average temperature, put Muscatine under a winter advisory until noon Monday.
“We are at an extreme right now,” reported Meteorologist Andy Ervin, “Being in the low 20s during the middle of the day in early November is pretty much unheard of — and that is where we’re at right now.” With the snow cover and the wind chill from the arctic air hanging over the city, Monday night was expected to hit 7 degrees.
“We may end up setting a record for Tuesday’s high temperature,” Ervin continued, “which may stay below 20 degrees in some areas. Currently, we’re colder than Alaska — the cold air that would normally sit up there has moved south down to us.” This freeze isn’t expected to last too long, and will most likely break Wednesday. There is a slight chance for snow on Wednesday evening, but it will primarily be north of Muscatine, and by next weekend temperatures will most likely be in the 40s.
Still, residents are wondering if this is a premonition for a rough winter to come. While there’s no direct relationship between the current weather and what we can expect for the rest of winter, Ervin said in general this winter is looking to be pretty active with above normal precipitation, with more arctic air making its way down to Muscatine and the rest of the Midwest. In other words — “It probably means a fairly messy and unpleasant winter coming up.”
Superintendent Riibe and the Muscatine School District have decided to take the winter weather one incident at a time. “It all depends on Mother Nature.” Last year, Muscatine schools had about seven snow days, mostly because of life-threatening temperatures, which caused the 2018-2019 school year to extend into June. While Riibe hopes the district won’t have many snow days this year, he is still willing to make the necessary calls in accordance to the weather and the roads.
“I know this always causes an inconvenience for parents when we don’t have school,” Riibe admitted, “but we always try to make the best decisions for the safety of our students.”
