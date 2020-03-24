Muscatine Schools' new Grab-and-Go lunch program already looking like a success

MUSCATINE - Under normal circumstances, Muscatine students would have been back in their classes after a fun Spring break, but thanks to the COVID-19 closures, this isn’t the case.

However, as they stood out in the doorways of Franklin Elementary, wearing masks and gloves as they hand out paper bags, Teresa Salek and Lorana Spitznogle were doing their part to keep one aspect of school in session.

“We hope (students) are enjoying it,” Spitznogle, who has worked with the Muscatine Community School District for 39 years, said, “We’re just glad to do all we can to help.”

“The more the merrier!” Salek, the head cook at Central Middle School, added.

Using several school and non-school related locations around Muscatine, the MCSD’s free Grab and Go lunch program is officially in full swing this week. This program came from the need to keep students who depend on school lunches fed during the extended COVID-19 prompted break.

At their location, Salek said that they had given away 36 lunches the day before, and were expecting to serve even more that day. “We’ve had a lot more that have walked up today than yesterday.”