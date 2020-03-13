Muscatine schools prepare their district for containing and protecting against coronavirus

MUSCATINE — As Muscatine students go on their spring break, the schools are preparing to prevent a possible outbreak.
With many families possibly traveling for spring vacations, the Muscatine Community School District has released a list of procedures regarding COVID-19 that will be put in place after the break.
As of March 12, all Muscatine schools are expected to resume classes on March 23. However, should a Muscatine student or staff member have a confirmed case of COVID-19, schools will then be closed for 14 days.
In a release sent to parents, the district explained that while residents age 60 years and older seem to be at the highest-risk, they are still concerned with the health and safety of their students and want to do their part to minimize exposure in the community.
However, should schools remain open. The district would like students and families to know that they will not be recognizing perfect attendance this year in the hopes of encouraging those who are sick to stay home until they are well. For those who have fevers, which is a sign of COVID-19 as well as influenza, they must be free of a fever for 24 hours without the use of medication before returning to school.
Earlier in the week, it was announced that the District would be suspending and postponing any school-sponsored international travel. In addition to this, they have added that out-of-district and large group trips will be minimized and reviewed for any possible risk. Schools will not be visiting or hosting events with senior citizens either, understanding that they are at the biggest risk and do not want to inadvertently pass COVID-19 to them.
Other procedures announced are the discouraging of sharing touchscreens, the stopping of self-service food lines for elementary students, and the beginning of a four-times-a-day hand washing routine specifically for elementary students, though middle and high school students will be encouraged to follow this same routine. The routine sets a hand washing at the beginning of the school day, before lunch, after recess, and before going home.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will also be putting in certain COVID-19 procedures. In a press release, EICC explained that “to protect our students and communities and help control the spread of coronavirus”, their Spring Break would be extended by two days, making it from March 16-24 with classes returning on the 25th.
After that, face-to-face classes will be online delivered until April 5, while normally online classes will continued as scheduled and will return March 23. All campus services, including registration, advising, admissions and business offices, will remain open during their usual hours. Computer labs, library resources and study rooms will also be available for use during this time, with their hours being posted on EICConnect and Canvas announcement.
“This is all part of taking the advice of local, state and national health officials who are recommending we try to take these kinds of measures to contain the spread of the virus,” said Alan Campbell, Associate Director of Communications for EICC, “As always, the safety and health of our students, faculty and staff are at the top of our mind. In addition to that, we are working very closely with our students so that they can be successful in their classes and complete them in a timely manner.”