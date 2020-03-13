Muscatine schools prepare their district for containing and protecting against coronavirus

MUSCATINE — As Muscatine students go on their spring break, the schools are preparing to prevent a possible outbreak.

With many families possibly traveling for spring vacations, the Muscatine Community School District has released a list of procedures regarding COVID-19 that will be put in place after the break.

As of March 12, all Muscatine schools are expected to resume classes on March 23. However, should a Muscatine student or staff member have a confirmed case of COVID-19, schools will then be closed for 14 days.

In a release sent to parents, the district explained that while residents age 60 years and older seem to be at the highest-risk, they are still concerned with the health and safety of their students and want to do their part to minimize exposure in the community.

However, should schools remain open. The district would like students and families to know that they will not be recognizing perfect attendance this year in the hopes of encouraging those who are sick to stay home until they are well. For those who have fevers, which is a sign of COVID-19 as well as influenza, they must be free of a fever for 24 hours without the use of medication before returning to school.