Muscatine Schools project lower tax levy rate for 2021

MUSCATINE — During their Monday night work session, the Muscatine Board of Education discussed the 2020-21 school budget.

Tom Anderson, director of finance and budget for Muscatine schools, showed the board how the district compared to other schools, as its finances this year and in the future.

The city’s certified enrollment has dropped over the past five years, from 5,344 students in Oct. 2014 to 4,811 students in Oct. 2019, a loss of 516 students and $3.4 million in spending authority, he said. Muscatine is ranked 19th in student enrollment in Iowa, putting the district in the middle of the pack.

The Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program weighting data showed the number of four- and five-year-olds entering preschool has remained relatively steady, with 2019’s number being 2.5 higher than 2018. Partially due to Happy Time Preschool not offering a preschool program in 2019, the district's preschool had 147 students according to the official October 2019 count.

Supplemental State Aid (SSA) has not been determined by the state yet, but Anderson based his budget on a 2.1 percent increase, rather than the 2.5 percent increase under discussion at the legislature. That would give the district $336,707 more in 2020, with a budget guarantee of $209,344.