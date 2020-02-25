Muscatine Schools project lower tax levy rate for 2021

MUSCATINE — During their Monday night work session, the Muscatine Board of Education discussed the 2020-21 school budget.
Tom Anderson, director of finance and budget for Muscatine schools, showed the board how the district compared to other schools, as its finances this year and in the future.
The city’s certified enrollment has dropped over the past five years, from 5,344 students in Oct. 2014 to 4,811 students in Oct. 2019, a loss of 516 students and $3.4 million in spending authority, he said. Muscatine is ranked 19th in student enrollment in Iowa, putting the district in the middle of the pack.
The Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program weighting data showed the number of four- and five-year-olds entering preschool has remained relatively steady, with 2019’s number being 2.5 higher than 2018. Partially due to Happy Time Preschool not offering a preschool program in 2019, the district's preschool had 147 students according to the official October 2019 count.
Supplemental State Aid (SSA) has not been determined by the state yet, but Anderson based his budget on a 2.1 percent increase, rather than the 2.5 percent increase under discussion at the legislature. That would give the district $336,707 more in 2020, with a budget guarantee of $209,344.
“I think it points to why we have to be so nimble with our budget,” Superintendent Jerry Riibe said, “Next year, if we have a budget guarantee of a 2.1 SSA, we’re going to have 1 percent more resources than we had this year but our expenses are probably going to be 3 percent more.”
Looking at these numbers, Anderson proposed a total general fund levy of $10.82 per $1,000 taxable valuation, which would yield $14,672,684. In total, the 2020-21 fiscal year proposed property tax rate levy would equal $13.23 per $1,000 taxable valuation, or a little over $18 million, meaning a 0.59 percent decrease from last year's $13.83.
However, Anderson adds that the $13.23 rate is preliminary and will probably change before the scheduled budget hearing due to the possible increase of the management fund levy as well as any changes in the expected SSA rate and the district paid income surtax. He promised any potential increase in the tax rate will not go beyond the $13.83 from the previous year.
Anderson also said the closing of Central Middle School and retirements and departures of some staff and faculty would also bring $1,297,988 in projected savings.
“It’s really important that people understand that we can maintain every program we have next year that we have this year because we’re taking 1.2 million out,” Riibe said, adding he hopes the board continues to keep tight control of the budget, otherwise it could mean the loss both jobs and programs. “Both of which hurt kids.”
After this presentation, the Muscatine School Board voted to approve the Budget Guarantee Resolution of $209,344 as a buffer for this year's enrollment decreases, which will be funded by property taxes.
A public hearing on the school budget will be at 7 p.m. April 13 in the Muscatine City Hall Council Chambers.
The public hearing allows taxpayers to learn about the 2020-21 budget and voice questions or concerns. The Board expects to have an exact idea of state aid by that time.
“This is an ongoing plan,” Anderson said. “The Board is required to approve our property tax rate by April 15, but that certainly doesn’t mean that we’re done talking about budget considerations or ways to save non-salary benefit costs.”