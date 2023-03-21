Muscatine school officials reported Tuesday that Muscatine High School and Mulberry Elementary were temporarily closed due to an alleged “swatting” incident.

A press release from Clint Christopher said a fake threat was called into the Muscatine Police Department from a source outside the state. The threat referenced a staff member who is not a member in the Muscatine district.

Police swept the buildings and, after it was determined there was no credible threat, the school day resumed.

“Please know that we take the safety of all students and staff very seriously and work very closely with the Muscatine Police Department. We appreciate their efforts and timely response,” Christopher said.

