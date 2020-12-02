Muscatine schools to return to in-person, hybrid learning on Dec. 7

MUSCATINE – While there was some concern that the Muscatine Community School District would need to extend virtual learning, these worries have subsided for now.
The district confirmed students will return to in-person and hybrid learning on Monday, Dec. 7. Extracurricular activities will also continue on Dec. 7.
The district went to virtual-only learning temporarily because the COVID-19 14-day positivity rate within the county had risen. Many teachers were out, because they contracted the virus or because they had to quarantine because of exposure. As such, many schools could not properly staff their buildings.
In a news release, Superintendent Clint Christopher said “at this time," the district could adequately staff all buildings and the county positivity rate has begun to decline.
The district will continue to monitor staffing levels and the county positivity rate, communicate with families. For the short term, the district’s goal is to keep buildings open and allow students to attend in-person classes for the next two weeks, with winter break providing another two weeks away from school.
Christopher encouraged people to do whatever they could to slow the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing, wearing a mask in public, and frequent hand washing, as well as staying home when showing any signs or symptoms of the virus.
“The district will still require students and staff to wear masks while in school along with practicing social distancing,” Christopher said, “In addition to that, we will continue our daily deep cleaning protocols including all classrooms and high touch areas."
Should any changes be required, the district would have to reapply with the state for an additional waiver.
"We know that in-person learning is the best option for the majority of our students. Since school started in August, we have demonstrated that our buildings can be a very safe environment for staff and students. As long as we can maintain adequate staffing levels, an in-person/hybrid learning module will remain,” Christopher said.
