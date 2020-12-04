Muscatine scout reaches the rank of Eagle Scout

MUSCATINE – In scouting, it takes a lot of hard work and determination to reach the rank of Eagle Scout, an accomplishment that only about 4 to 8% of scouts meet.

In Muscatine, however, their scouts seem to have these qualities in spades, as another local scout was given the rank of Eagle this month.

Marcus Madsen, 18, was awarded his new rank on Nov. 22.

“It’s definitely a big achievement,” Madsen said, “It’s something that I’ve worked really hard for, and it was definitely a relief to get it even through COVID-19.” While he would sometimes have to meet with people virtually, he says those who helped and supported him throughout this time did all they could in time.

Madsen started in Cub Scouts when he was 10 years old. His father was the assistant scoutmaster of his troop, Scout Troop 167, and his brother also reached the rank of Eagle Scout, so doing so himself was sort of seen as a “family tradition."

“It’s something that I’ve always wanted since I started Boy Scouts,” he said. “Everyone within Boy Scouts knows that if you want to be an Eagle, you have to work for it. It’s not just going to be handed to you. So getting it definitely shows that you can work hard for something you want, and it looks really good on an application.”

