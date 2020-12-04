Muscatine scout reaches the rank of Eagle Scout

MUSCATINE – In scouting, it takes a lot of hard work and determination to reach the rank of Eagle Scout, an accomplishment that only about 4 to 8% of scouts meet.
In Muscatine, however, their scouts seem to have these qualities in spades, as another local scout was given the rank of Eagle this month.
Marcus Madsen, 18, was awarded his new rank on Nov. 22.
“It’s definitely a big achievement,” Madsen said, “It’s something that I’ve worked really hard for, and it was definitely a relief to get it even through COVID-19.” While he would sometimes have to meet with people virtually, he says those who helped and supported him throughout this time did all they could in time.
Madsen started in Cub Scouts when he was 10 years old. His father was the assistant scoutmaster of his troop, Scout Troop 167, and his brother also reached the rank of Eagle Scout, so doing so himself was sort of seen as a “family tradition."
“It’s something that I’ve always wanted since I started Boy Scouts,” he said. “Everyone within Boy Scouts knows that if you want to be an Eagle, you have to work for it. It’s not just going to be handed to you. So getting it definitely shows that you can work hard for something you want, and it looks really good on an application.”
Throughout his time in scouting Madsen has earned 27 merit badges, a Bronze Eagle Palm and the Polar Bear Award, which can only be earned through winter camping experiences. “You don’t really feel the cold when you’re asleep, but you feel it before and after you wake up. But still, it’s fun,” he said.
Madsen also strove to learn leadership skills through various positions, such as Instructor, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader and Senior Patrol Leader, and became a member of the Order of the Arrow. He also completed a community service project where he cut down over 200 invasive cedar trees to control their spread.
“We started about 30 minutes late that day with two project sites that we could use,” Madsen explained. “We ended up getting done with the first site by noon, and that one probably had 250 trees alone. Everyone that came out there with me worked really hard, we finished both sites in about seven hours and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them, so I’m really grateful.”
Once this was done, he used these trees to build 30 new natural habitats in Muscatine’s Deep Lakes Park. Some were burned by the county while others became homes for squirrels, field mice and ground nesting birds.
“I really wanted to do something that involved being outside and helping some place that I actually visit regularly,” Madsen said. “It’s a place I love to go, and when they came to me with a request, I was more than happy to help them out.”
Madsen said that his favorite part was finding a second family with his fellow scouts, and having a chance to get away from technology and worries whenever his troop went out on their monthly camping trips. “It’s a time to forget everything, relax and hang out with your friends.”
While he’s seen for himself how hard it can be reaching the rank of Eagle, Madsen said the hard work is very much worth it. “It’s definitely do-able, you just have to really work hard for it. Show them that you want it, and it goes a long way.”
