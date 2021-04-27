Muscatine Scouts BSA troop welcomes its first two female Cub Scouts

“What Annabelle and Lexi did is not unheard of – it happens on a regular basis with outstanding youth,” he said, “What makes this special is that these two are trailblazers for other young people. The fact that they wanted to participate and excel in what has been a traditionally male-only organization sets these two apart. There always has to be a first, and even being first doesn’t necessarily mean they will be leaders. These two are.”

Their former Cubmaster, Kristen Egger, was happy to share in this milestone moment with the girls. “For me, it was an emotional moment,” she said, “I started tearing up during it. I just felt like they were blazing the trail for other girls, and they’re building themselves up to be successful young women.”

Additionally, Egger added that she was glad that she could be a role model for them. For her, it was important to spread the message that “You can still be girly and wear high heels and lipstick, and you can also go out and camp and go to the shooting range, and do all the other things that boys can do.”

The girls’ parents were equally proud of their accomplishment. “They’ve done something good for themselves,” said Xiaowen Guo, Liu’s mother.