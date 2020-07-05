Muscatine seeks applications for city's Administrative Review Panel

The new appointment joins two remaining members. A former member died, and between that and the pandemic, the panel hasn’t met to hear outstanding appeals.

“It’s a three member panel, so we actually need that third person before we can actually hold any discussions,” Jenison said. “Each board of commission, including this panel, handles a specific area. We don’t want to lose this connection that we have with our citizens through our citizen advisors. Except for the staff members that sit on these boards, everyone else on these boards of commissions are volunteer citizens.”

The city would like to fill this position in July, if possible. Residents can apply to other boards and commissions — the city accepts applications year-round.

“Though, generally speaking, all the boards and commissions come up for re-employment or employment usually at the end of May so that the City Council can approve them in June and they can start their terms July 1,” he said.

To apply, visit the City of Muscatine website to download the application, which can be emailed to the administrative secretary or mailed to Boards & Commissions at City Hall.

“What (our citizen advisors) do is important because people need this avenue to appeal parking violations,” said Jenison, “Sometimes there’s a good reason, sometimes there’s not, but there’s really nobody else that can handle (these appeals).”

