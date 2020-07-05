Muscatine seeks applications for city's Administrative Review Panel

MUSCATINE — Last Tuesday, the City of Muscatine announced they will start the process to nominate a resident to the city’s Administrative Review Panel.
This position is voluntary, with applications by email or mail that are reviewed by a nominating committee, which ensures no conflicts of interest and the applicant is qualified for the board. The nominating committee then sends nominees to the City Council for approval.
The Administrative Review Panel serves to “adjudicate appeals made by motor vehicle operators and to hear appeals by vehicle owners prior to impoundment for unpaid parking fines,” according to the city’s definition. Panel meetings are adjourned after an appeal has been filed with the City Finance Department.
“This panel in particular handles the appeals of parking tickets from the downtown area,” Communication Manager Kevin Jenison said. “We’d like to have somebody from the downtown business history to volunteer to be on this because parking does affect them, but it doesn’t have to be. (The applicant) can just be an interested citizen.”
The Administrative Review Panel is open to all residents. “With this panel, it’s basically just hearing these appeals and making a decision,” Jenison said, “So, somebody that’s just interested in helping fellow citizens and giving them an avenue to an appeal. Whether they win or lose, that’s up to the panel.
The new appointment joins two remaining members. A former member died, and between that and the pandemic, the panel hasn’t met to hear outstanding appeals.
“It’s a three member panel, so we actually need that third person before we can actually hold any discussions,” Jenison said. “Each board of commission, including this panel, handles a specific area. We don’t want to lose this connection that we have with our citizens through our citizen advisors. Except for the staff members that sit on these boards, everyone else on these boards of commissions are volunteer citizens.”
The city would like to fill this position in July, if possible. Residents can apply to other boards and commissions — the city accepts applications year-round.
“Though, generally speaking, all the boards and commissions come up for re-employment or employment usually at the end of May so that the City Council can approve them in June and they can start their terms July 1,” he said.
To apply, visit the City of Muscatine website to download the application, which can be emailed to the administrative secretary or mailed to Boards & Commissions at City Hall.
“What (our citizen advisors) do is important because people need this avenue to appeal parking violations,” said Jenison, “Sometimes there’s a good reason, sometimes there’s not, but there’s really nobody else that can handle (these appeals).”
