Muscatine senior enjoyed Career Signing Day ceremony last Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Last Friday, June 12, a Muscatine graduating senior was honored with Career Signing Day ceremony at Carpenters Local 1260 union hall in Iowa City.

“I was always into hands-on stuff,” said Jordon Whitworth. “I thought (carpentry) would be a good career choice.”

Whitworth was recently hired by the Weitz Company, a general contractor located in Eastern Iowa. Because he is not 18 yet, he will begin working with the company in September after his birthday.

Throughout high school, Whitworth has taken classes such as shop and welding to learn about the carpentry field. While his high school graduation was postponed until July due to the current pandemic, Whitworth was able to enjoy Friday’s ceremony with his family and new boss at his side.

“It was pretty cool seeing all the people and my boss there,” Whitworth said. “Everyone was pretty happy for me, I thought that was pretty cool.” He said working for a big company was a bit intimidating. “But I feel like it’ll be fine.”

By signing with Weitz, Whitworth will begin working right after high school, and has a sponsor to help him with his carpentry apprenticeship and on-the-job training. Whitworth will also become a member of the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters (NCSRCC).