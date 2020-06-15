Muscatine senior enjoyed Career Signing Day ceremony last Friday

MUSCATINE — Last Friday, June 12, a Muscatine graduating senior was honored with Career Signing Day ceremony at Carpenters Local 1260 union hall in Iowa City.
“I was always into hands-on stuff,” said Jordon Whitworth. “I thought (carpentry) would be a good career choice.”
Whitworth was recently hired by the Weitz Company, a general contractor located in Eastern Iowa. Because he is not 18 yet, he will begin working with the company in September after his birthday.
Throughout high school, Whitworth has taken classes such as shop and welding to learn about the carpentry field. While his high school graduation was postponed until July due to the current pandemic, Whitworth was able to enjoy Friday’s ceremony with his family and new boss at his side.
“It was pretty cool seeing all the people and my boss there,” Whitworth said. “Everyone was pretty happy for me, I thought that was pretty cool.” He said working for a big company was a bit intimidating. “But I feel like it’ll be fine.”
By signing with Weitz, Whitworth will begin working right after high school, and has a sponsor to help him with his carpentry apprenticeship and on-the-job training. Whitworth will also become a member of the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters (NCSRCC).
The NCSRCC represents 27,000 members in Locals and training centers throughout six different states, including Iowa. Members are carpenters, industrial workers, interior systems carpenters, millwrights, pile drivers and floor coverers.
According to Richard Kolodziejski, public affairs director for the NCSRCC, Whitworth is the only one in Muscatine High School’s 2020 graduating class signing with a contractor, making the occasion all the more special.
“We would like to congratulate Whitworth for his hard work and dedication to learning a trade that will provide him good pay, great benefits and dignity in both work and retirement,” Kolodziejski said in a press release.
Whitworth isn’t sure what his exact future in carpentry will be, but he’s ready to continue learning and working. “I’m just hoping I enjoy it, and I’m looking forward to seeing where it takes me,” he said.
