Muscatine shoppers stay calm as they get their groceries, not giving into the panic buying trend

Julie Paulsen from Wilton managed to be lucky enough to get two small packs, one for herself and one for her sister. “I’m 64 and I’ve seen a lot of things in this life, but I’ve never seen this before ever,” she said, “and all I can think of is that it must remind people my mother’s age of the Depression.” However, she isn’t concerned and has faith that things will work out, warning that if everyone gives into the craziness of the situation, “we’re all gonna go. So get the basic essentials and help if you can, and that’s all you can do.”

Other items have been struggling to stay on shelves as well, such as rice or noodle products, sanitized wipes, bread and various meats. Down at Hy-Vee, many of the same shelves are empty. Still, Lonnie Brock was lucky enough to get the things he needed, including hand sanitizer. “I’ve got plenty at home anyway, so I don’t need to come and stock pile. I just want to leave some of it for other people so they can get it.”