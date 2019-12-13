MUSCATINE — Sister Cities promotes a cultural understanding, and Muscatine is a cultural community.
That was the inspiration for Christmas Around the World, Muscatine Sister Cities board member Deb Hueser said.
Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry held its monthly Business After Hours event Thursday. It was hosted by Muscatine Sister Cities and Muscatine Art Center.
The event featured a variety of international finger foods, some inspired by Muscatine's sister cities: Pierogis from Poland for Lomza, German cookies for Ludwigslust, and Chinese chicken and rice for Zhending. Foreign alcohol, such as Argentina wine and Japanese sake, was also served.
There were informational table displays and computer slides for each of Muscatine’s 10 sister cities, helping guests learn about their cultures. The Muscatine Civic Chorale also performed and sister city-related door prizes were given away.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s the giving season, so we’re going to share the joy,” Hueser said, calling the whole event a good thing to bring people together and share the holiday season.
“I always tell people tell people that Muscatine Sister Cities is an organization that brings Muscatine to the world, and brings the world to Muscatine,” said Sister Cities Board Director John Dabeet. “We do have many sister cities in many countries, and that enriches the culture we have here in Muscatine.”
It also was a chance to celebrate Muscatine’s soon-to-be eleventh sister city with Bahn City, Liberia. Visitors from Liberia, including Congressman Gunpue L. Kargon, were on hand.
“I’m so excited about Muscatine,” Kargon said. “I am glad to be part of this organization and that Liberia and West Africa will be represented in this community. When I go back home, I am going to carry this message to my people — that the people of Muscatine are really good and really generous to us. So thank you all so much for accepting our community to be among you people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.