Muscatine Sister Cities rings bells to mark 75 years of peace with Japan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — On Saturday, Muscatine Sister Cities President John Dabeet held a bell ringing at Susan Clark Junior High to celebrate 75 years of peace with Japan.

In 1945, the United States detonated atomic bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasak, Japan, which led to the end of World War II. An estimated 80,000 people were immediately killed, and thousands more wounded or suffered long-term effects.

Muscatine Sister Cities, in solidarity with their Japanese sister city, Ichikawamisato, held a bell ringing ceremony at 7:02 p.m. Saturday afternoon, at the time the second bomb was dropped.

“Sister Cities International, and in particular the Japan committee, came up with this idea,” Dabeet explained, adding that Sister Cities International gave this task to local Sister Cities, allowing them to mark the occasion in their own way.

Participants had a chance to reflect and share their feelings about the occasion.