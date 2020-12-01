Muscatine student receives $10,000 scholarship check for community project

MUSCATINE – Every year, the Hoover Presidential Foundation presents 15 students with a $1,500 Uncommon Student scholarship as an award for their community service project.
Of these 15 recipients, a select few will receive an additional $10,000 scholarship for their efforts. This year, Muscatine Senior Hannah Pautz will be one of these recipients.
On Tuesday, December 1, Pautz received her scholarship through a short, social-distanced ceremony at Muscatine High School.
“It feels amazing,” Pautz said, adding that she hadn’t been expecting to be one of the few that would get the $10,000 scholarship. “All of the projects this year from all 15 students were amazing… But I’m super ecstatic to have (this scholarship), it’s going to be a great help.”
During her acceptance of the scholarship, Pautz expressed gratitude to the Hoover Presidential Foundation and it’s donors for the opportunity. “I’ve gotten to positively impact my community because of this, and I would strongly encourage anyone who has a project idea to take part in this awesome opportunity.”
For her Uncommon Student project, Pautz created the program “Muskie Voices” for middle school students during her junior year of high school. This idea came after she had seen her high school team drop from 11 members to only four within a year.
With how important Speech and Debate was for her during her high school years, Pautz wanted to give middle school students a chance to experience Speech and Debate as well, allowing them to discover a possible passion for it. She also wanted to show students how effective having communication skills can be, and to help them gain confidence in own their public speaking skills.
To create this program, she aligned with the National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA). The Muskie Voices program holds weekly practices, and allows members of the middle school team to perform in local and virtual Speech and Debate contests and competitions, as well as in the NSDA National Tournament.
“(Pautz’s project) showed a lot of initiative,” Membership and Academic Programs Manager Delene McConnaha said, “It was something that had never been done before as an Uncommon Student project, and we thought she could have a lot of success with it.” The Hoover Foundation was also impressed with how Pautz was able to adapt her project through outside circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She’s really shined with her project. She’s had to face a lot of challenges that were placed in front of her, and those are the qualities we look for in an Uncommon Student. Not only did she do a great project and did it really well, but she did a wonderful job of presenting that project in front of our seven judges,” McConnaha continued.
Currently, Muskie Voices has 10 members, and even while school is closed, they are still able to meet twice a week virtually. “It’s been really great. We’ve held all of our meetings virtually since the beginning out of worries that school might shut down, and having to transition would be harder than just starting out virtual,” Pautz said.
Any students who are interested in joining are encouraged to reach out to Pautz through her email, hp110988@mcsdonline.org.
Looking ahead to her future, Pautz has already applied to Hillsdale College in Michigan, the school that her older brother and fellow Uncommon Student also went to. She says that she is thinking about majoring in business or journalism.
“I want to pursue something that I can use my public speaking skills in. It’s a skill, but it’s also a passion. I really love public speaking,” she said.
Three other Iowa students won $10,000 scholarships this year with their projects. These students are Elizabeth Low from Marion, Abigail Adkison from Newton, and Tatelyn Schultz from Creston. Currently, the Hoover Presidential Foundation is accepting applications from Iowa high school juniors for the 2021 Uncommon Student program.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!