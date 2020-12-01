Muscatine student receives $10,000 scholarship check for community project

With how important Speech and Debate was for her during her high school years, Pautz wanted to give middle school students a chance to experience Speech and Debate as well, allowing them to discover a possible passion for it. She also wanted to show students how effective having communication skills can be, and to help them gain confidence in own their public speaking skills.

To create this program, she aligned with the National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA). The Muskie Voices program holds weekly practices, and allows members of the middle school team to perform in local and virtual Speech and Debate contests and competitions, as well as in the NSDA National Tournament.

“(Pautz’s project) showed a lot of initiative,” Membership and Academic Programs Manager Delene McConnaha said, “It was something that had never been done before as an Uncommon Student project, and we thought she could have a lot of success with it.” The Hoover Foundation was also impressed with how Pautz was able to adapt her project through outside circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic.