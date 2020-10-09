Muscatine students from Jefferson, Madison elementary schools test positive for COVID-19

MUSCATINE — Jefferson Elementary and Madison Elementary have each had one student test positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, school officials said they will follow the protocol established the previous cases and contact parents of any students who were in close contact with the positive students.

In-person classes at both schools are expected to continue, with the Muscatine County Public Health Department ensuring this is safe. All established procedures, such as extra sanitizing, wearing masks and social distancing will continue, district officials said in a new release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There has been one previous positive case in an elementary school. Muscatine High School and Susan Clark Junior High School also have seen positive cases from students and staff since the beginning of the school year.

As of Friday, October 9, a total of seven Muscatine students and two staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

For a school in the Muscatine Community School District to go to virtual classes only, the positivity rate for the county would need to exceed 15% and absenteeism 10%, the release said. In addition, the district would need state permission to close.

Superintendent Clint Christopher and the principals of the two elementary schools expressed gratitude to “the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together”, and asked for the continued support of the district and of Muscatine residents in order to help them continue keeping students and staff safe.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.