Muscatine superintendent: District will have lessons related to Black History Month

MUSCATINE – February 1 marks the start of Black History Month, and some school districts, like the Ames Community School District, has taken the opportunity to teach about issues regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.
Earlier this week, the Ames Community School District announced its plans on social media and its webpage, calling it a “Black Lives Matter School Week of Action.” This week will focus on subjects such as black voices and perspectives, justice, diversity, and globalism along with related topics such as queer and trans-affirming.
The announcement was met with mixed reactions from Ames families, and local parents wondered if this week of action was only for Ames or if it was a state-wide initiative.
Muscatine Community School District Superintendent Clint Christopher, said the district has no plans to replicate Ames’ specific curriculum and will not host a Black Lives Matter School Week of Action.
“We do not have events or lessons planned for Muscatine as has been described from Ames,” Christopher said. "Nor can I speak to the instructional agenda for their district. Our focus will be on creating a positive and supportive learning environment and ensuring that we have a comprehensive and inclusive curriculum.”
“I would expect that our classrooms will have some activities and thematic units related to (Black History Month) and those would include age-appropriate activities and materials,” he continued.
MCSD recently made efforts to increase the diversity in its curriculum, acknowledge the history and culture of other races, and make every student in their district feel welcome.
This includes the ongoing Colors of the World project, which allowed Jefferson students to create accurate self-portraits of themselves, as well as MCSD schools making an effort to include more diverse literature in their libraries.
The district also honored Muscatine resident Susan Clark, the first black student to integrate into a public school, by naming the combined middle school in her honor.
“Our district is very proud of honoring the legacy Susan Clark at our junior high,” Christopher said. “The entryway features a plaque dedicated to her along with a TV that streams a video highlighting the significance of her story as it relates to the Muscatine Community.”