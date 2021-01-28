Muscatine superintendent: District will have lessons related to Black History Month

MUSCATINE – February 1 marks the start of Black History Month, and some school districts, like the Ames Community School District, has taken the opportunity to teach about issues regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

Earlier this week, the Ames Community School District announced its plans on social media and its webpage, calling it a “Black Lives Matter School Week of Action.” This week will focus on subjects such as black voices and perspectives, justice, diversity, and globalism along with related topics such as queer and trans-affirming.

The announcement was met with mixed reactions from Ames families, and local parents wondered if this week of action was only for Ames or if it was a state-wide initiative.

Muscatine Community School District Superintendent Clint Christopher, said the district has no plans to replicate Ames’ specific curriculum and will not host a Black Lives Matter School Week of Action.

“We do not have events or lessons planned for Muscatine as has been described from Ames,” Christopher said. "Nor can I speak to the instructional agenda for their district. Our focus will be on creating a positive and supportive learning environment and ensuring that we have a comprehensive and inclusive curriculum.”