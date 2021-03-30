Muscatine Superintendent gives perspective on recent charter school bill

MUSCATINE – The Iowa House approved a bill that would allow charter schools in the state to expand on March 25.
The bill, House File 813, was approved thanks to a Republican majority, with 55 representatives voting yes. Only one Republican, Rep. Gary Mohr from Bettendorf, voted against the bill. Republicans argue additional charter schools are good alternatives to public schools, and an innovative choice for students or families who may not fit the "traditional model" of education, homeschooling or online learning.
Democrats argue charter schools could take away money, resources and students from public schools.
Although the state of Iowa launched a charter school program over 10 years ago, only two charter schools have been open since the 2005-06 school year. While neither are located in Muscatine County, MCSD Superintendent Clint Christopher still wanted to give his perspective on the topic.
While he firmly believes that public dollars should be directed to public schools, Christopher said that he isn’t necessarily opposed to charter schools being in Muscatine, although he also doesn’t see the need to expand them.
“Charter schools were originally established to provide teachers and parents with more flexibility and opportunities for innovative programs,” he said. “The focus was on creating small, local, innovative schools with a high level of accountability. This, however, has not been the reality.”
When looking at the argument that charter schools would be seen as more flexible through their ability to waive certain requirements, Christopher said that public schools should have that same flexibility.
“Charter schools don’t have to follow the same open meetings and transparency requirements that public schools do, but if they receive public dollars, they should have to follow the same rules for reporting, documentation and accountability,” he said.
When asked how he would feel if a charter school were to be established within Muscatine County as an alternative to MCSD schools, Christopher admitted he would be worried about how this theoretical school would take away from the currently established public ones.
“Muscatine has had declining enrollment, and that impacts the amount of funding we receive and ultimately the programming we can offer,” he said. “Dollars flow from the public schools for charters. Different from open enrollment, if a student leaves a charter school to return to a public school, the dollars stay with the charter instead of being prorated back to the returning district.”
Christopher said he also doesn’t believe the charter schools, either in Iowa or nationally, have demonstrated they will improve student learning, increase opportunities in STEM, serve diverse student populations, or close gaps in student achievement like supporters of the bill have claimed.
“(Charter schools) are not more effective than public schools,” he said. “Nearly half of all charters close within 10 years of being established and over 90 percent of them are closed within 15 years.”
Although charter schools are not allowed to discriminate against students enrolling, Christopher was also concerned about charter schools establishing rules to remove students later on while still getting to keep the funding from those former students.
“Public schools are designed to serve all students in the district, regardless of their need, background or ethnicity,” he said.
Under this new bill, a “founding group” of individuals, groups or education service providers could give approval of charter schools. School boards could also give approval, and Christopher said he believes charter schools should be established in collaboration with the locally elected school board instead of being approved without their input.
“As most charters don’t succeed, eventually it will fall back on the local school district,” he said.
Christopher also felt that because public school boards are locally elected and many charter schools are run by large for-profit corporations and outside residents, it is unknown whether or not their boards would have local interests in mind, or would even know what they were.