Muscatine Superintendent gives perspective on recent charter school bill

When looking at the argument that charter schools would be seen as more flexible through their ability to waive certain requirements, Christopher said that public schools should have that same flexibility.

“Charter schools don’t have to follow the same open meetings and transparency requirements that public schools do, but if they receive public dollars, they should have to follow the same rules for reporting, documentation and accountability,” he said.

When asked how he would feel if a charter school were to be established within Muscatine County as an alternative to MCSD schools, Christopher admitted he would be worried about how this theoretical school would take away from the currently established public ones.

“Muscatine has had declining enrollment, and that impacts the amount of funding we receive and ultimately the programming we can offer,” he said. “Dollars flow from the public schools for charters. Different from open enrollment, if a student leaves a charter school to return to a public school, the dollars stay with the charter instead of being prorated back to the returning district.”