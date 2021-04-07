Muscatine Symphony conductor looks back on virtual concert season

“I know many of our faithful audience members are more comfortable with mobile technology than others, so being able to sit in their comfortable living rooms and watch on their own TVs was really important to me,” he said. “Keeping in touch with as many people as possible was the goal, and I believe we did a great job with this.”

While having the ability to stream and broadcast their performances has been a relief in some ways, it has also been a struggle in others.

“There are so many moving pieces when we go virtual,” Dollinger said.

Those pieces ranged from making sure the audio is crystal clear to placing cameras to even something as simple as a rehearsal, which had to be altered the most.

“I was very reliant on each individual musician coming to our rehearsal time even more prepared than usual,” he said. “We did not have the opportunity to have multiple rehearsals for each concert, so we had some very intense, condensed rehearsal times.”