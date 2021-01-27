Muscatine Symphony offers drive-thru lunch and virtual concert for Valentines Day

MUSCATINE — While it may be under unusual circumstances, the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra is determined to bring back a holiday tradition that’s both entertaining and delicious.
On Saturday, Feb. 13, the Symphony will be providing a pre-concert drive-thru lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a live-streamed and televised concert afterwards at 7 p.m.
The meal portion of the event will be done through coordination with The Rendezvous banquet hall, located 3127 Lucas St., with each meal being $20. Part of the proceeds will go to the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra.
The Rendezvous will be serving lasagna, garlic bread, salad and lemon ricotta cake. Residents can call 563-264-2071 or 563-263-1585 before Feb. 11 to reserve a meal for pick-up, and will need to pay with either cash or check.
As for the concert, this year the Symphony will be focusing on familiar and well-loved Broadway hits in what Maestro Brian Dollinger is calling a “Broadway Valentine”.
With the help of Chicago vocalist and friend of Dollinger’s, Carolyn Jean Brady, the Symphony will be performing fan-favorites such as the aptly titled “My Funny Valentine”, “Moon River”, “Think of Me”, “My Favorite Things”, and many more.
According to Dollinger, he had to be creative with this year’s selection, due to the limitations that the pandemic has put on the Symphony, such as the limit on how many performers can be together at a time.
“There aren’t a lot of arrangements of Broadway musical-type music that are made for small ensembles… So I spent a lot of time re-orchestrating larger works into a small ensemble in order to incorporate that,” Dollinger said, adding that many of his colleagues have had to do the same.
As for their special guest singer, Dollinger said that he has been wanting to find an opportunity to work with her again for years now, and this year’s Valentines concert seemed like the perfect time to bring her in and make their concert all the more special.
“She’s a fantastic singer with a wonderful personality,” he said, “and she was more than happy to join us. I know a lot of vocalist out there, because of the pandemic, aren’t getting the opportunity to sing as much or at all, so it was good to give her another opportunity to perform.”
This concert will be streamed through the Muscatine Symphony’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and website. Public Access Channel 9 will also be airing the concert. Afterwards, the concert will remain on YouTube for repeated viewings.
According to Dollinger, making this year’s Valentines concert free was due to generous support from the Kent Corporation Charitable Foundation.
“I have a very supportive board, and they’re really dedicated to keeping music going in Muscatine… and the Kent Corporation Charitable Foundation has been absolutely unbelievable. I’ve been really heartened about the Muscatine community… Our community knows how important the fine arts are and they’ve always supported us,” he said, “The growth and support from the community as a whole is just really fantastic.”
For more information on the Symphony or their upcoming spring concerts, visit https://muscatinesymphony.org.