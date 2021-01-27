Muscatine Symphony offers drive-thru lunch and virtual concert for Valentines Day

“There aren’t a lot of arrangements of Broadway musical-type music that are made for small ensembles… So I spent a lot of time re-orchestrating larger works into a small ensemble in order to incorporate that,” Dollinger said, adding that many of his colleagues have had to do the same.

As for their special guest singer, Dollinger said that he has been wanting to find an opportunity to work with her again for years now, and this year’s Valentines concert seemed like the perfect time to bring her in and make their concert all the more special.

“She’s a fantastic singer with a wonderful personality,” he said, “and she was more than happy to join us. I know a lot of vocalist out there, because of the pandemic, aren’t getting the opportunity to sing as much or at all, so it was good to give her another opportunity to perform.”

This concert will be streamed through the Muscatine Symphony’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and website. Public Access Channel 9 will also be airing the concert. Afterwards, the concert will remain on YouTube for repeated viewings.

According to Dollinger, making this year’s Valentines concert free was due to generous support from the Kent Corporation Charitable Foundation.