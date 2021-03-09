Muscatine Symphony Orchestra announces "Peter and the Dueling Pianos" concert

MUSCATINE – On March 13 at 7 p.m., the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra will present “Peter and the Dueling Pianos,” as part of its virtual concert series.
Featured guests are the 2019-20 and 2020-21 winners of the Howe Foundation Young Artist competition, Jonathan Chen and Quintin Fonseca.
Chen was to perform the first movement of Camille Saint-Saens’ Piano Second Concerto in G minor, op. 22 at last year’s concert, but it was cancelled due to the emerging pandemic.
Chen will still be in the spotlight alongside Fonseca as they ‘duel’ through their pianos.
Fonseca won this year’s Young Artist competition by performing Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor, op. 16.
Muscatine Symphony Orchestra also will perform the well-known “Peter and the Wolf.”
Maestro Brian Dollinger said this performance would be especially enjoyable for children and young music lovers.
“I vividly remember sitting and listening to this record of 'Peter and the Wolf' with my picture book as a child, and then watching it on television when the Wonderful World of Disney would broadcast the animated version,” Dollinger said in a press release. “What I find amazing is the number of generations of children who have shared this very experience.”
The Symphony also plans a virtual concert in April, part of its MasterWorks series, where three sections of instruments – brass, strings and woodwinds – are showcased through both familiar and lesser known works.
“Peter and the Dueling Pianos” is free to watch on MPW Channel 9 and will be streamed on the MSO Facebook page, and available afterward on the MSO YouTube channel. For more information on the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra and its upcoming performances, visit muscatinesymphony.org.