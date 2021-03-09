Muscatine Symphony Orchestra announces "Peter and the Dueling Pianos" concert

MUSCATINE – On March 13 at 7 p.m., the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra will present “Peter and the Dueling Pianos,” as part of its virtual concert series.

Featured guests are the 2019-20 and 2020-21 winners of the Howe Foundation Young Artist competition, Jonathan Chen and Quintin Fonseca.

Chen was to perform the first movement of Camille Saint-Saens’ Piano Second Concerto in G minor, op. 22 at last year’s concert, but it was cancelled due to the emerging pandemic.

Chen will still be in the spotlight alongside Fonseca as they ‘duel’ through their pianos.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fonseca won this year’s Young Artist competition by performing Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor, op. 16.

Muscatine Symphony Orchestra also will perform the well-known “Peter and the Wolf.”

Maestro Brian Dollinger said this performance would be especially enjoyable for children and young music lovers.