Muscatine Symphony Orchestra brings imagination-fueled music to audiences this March

MUSCATINE - The Masterworks series continues with the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra’s next concert, “Imagination Comes to Life.”

For this season’s penultimate concert, the pieces will be focused on media that relates to the imaginative spirit in both young and old. Music from Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and Ponchielli’s Dance of the Hours from Disney’s Fantasia will be featured, along with other famous pieces from film, TV and video games.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

As someone who enjoys these pieces himself, Maestro Brian Dollinger hopes that music such as this will make the symphony more approachable for those who’ve never been to a symphony concert before, allowing them to enjoy songs that they recognize.

Jonathan Chen, the Howe Foundation’s Young Artist Competition winner of 2020, will also be performing at this concert, following the tradition set by the Symphony’s previous March concert. He will be playing the first movement from Saint-Saens Piano Concerto No. 2.

“Imagination Comes to Life” will be on Saturday, Mar. 14 at 3 p.m. at the Central Middle School auditorium. Tickets are $15, with students 18 and under being able to attend for free. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at www.muscatinesymphony.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.