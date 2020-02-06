MUSCATINE - What could make an afternoon of famous classical music even better? A nice dinner afterward.
The Muscatine Symphony Orchestra continues its season with a concert, “A Dynamic Duo”, at 3 p.m., Feb. 22. Following the concert, the symphony will hold its annual Delicious Combination dinner at the Geneva Country Club.
According to Maestro Brian Dollinger, music director and conductor, the performance will feature three of the most influential composers of symphonic music — Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven.
“This particular concert will have two works that are extremely well-known by even the general public, and one overture (by Haydn) that is not known but purely Haydn sounding," Dollinger said.
While the ‘dynamic duo’ is meant to be Mozart and Beethoven, Haydn was considered the “Father of the Symphony,” providing an example for other composers to follow, he said.
“Mozart, during his very short lifetime, created a catalogue of music and creativity that basically poured out of his body with seeming ease,” Dollinger said. "While Beethoven began his compositional life taking over from Mozart and Haydn, but very quickly decided that it was time to stretch the boundaries of conventional wisdom and really see what this incredible thing called an orchestra could really do. I have yet to perform a work by any of these composers that didn’t warrant repeat performances.”
Dollinger hopes the familiarity of the pieces will attract an audience.
“Anyone who has never been to a concert by the Muscatine Symphony would find this the perfect concert to experiment with,” he said. “Four notes (of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony) is all that Beethoven needed to create this timeless masterpiece of music. Four iconic notes that are instantaneously recognizable by virtually the entire planet.”
Naha Greenholz, a violinist and Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster will perform with the Muscatine Symphony.
“I have utilized colleagues from the Quad-Cities Symphony over the years as players in my orchestras and as soloists. Last year, during my programming process, I questioned myself as to why I hadn’t brought her to play with us sooner. Naha Greenholz is such a great talent, and warm personality, I think a perfect fit for the MSO and this particular concert.”
After the concert, the orchestra will hold a dinner.
“Early in my tenure as the music director and conductor of the MSO, I really wanted to have an event feel for the February concert, as it was typically on Valentine’s Day weekend,” he said.
While they had to move the concert and dinner to the weekend after Valentine's this year, Dollinger doesn’t expect the occasion to be any less special.
“Utilizing the facilities at the country club, their wonderful kitchen and wait staff really took the dinner to the next level," he said.
Tickets for the concert and the dinner are $40 and $50, while concert-only tickets are $15. For more information, visit muscatinesymphony.org.
