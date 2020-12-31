Muscatine to collect natural Christmas trees for recycling

MUSCATINE – Starting Monday, January 4 through Friday, January 29, Muscatine in partnership with the Solid Waste Division will collect live Christmas trees for recycling.

As a reminder, only live and unflocked trees — trees that haven’t been coated in artificial snow —will be collected during this time. These trees will be collected on the owner’s refuse collection day, and must be put on the curb.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As for tress that are flocked or are artificial in anyway, like being plastic or metal, they can be taken to the Muscatine Transfer Station. The Transfer Station is open 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

You can also call the Transfer Station to schedule a curbside pickup. Artificial trees will not be collected without a scheduled pickup.

Natural trees must be free from any unnatural materials before they are collected. This includes ornaments, wires and decorations. They also should not be placed in any plastic bags, and any trees that are taller than 5 feet should be cut into smaller sections.

For more information on recycling Christmas trees, call the Transfer Station at 563-263-9689.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.