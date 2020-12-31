 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muscatine to collect natural Christmas trees for recycling
0 comments
top story

Muscatine to collect natural Christmas trees for recycling

{{featured_button_text}}
LM tree farm

Live Christmas trees can be recycled as part of the Muscatine's annual program where they pick up trees and turn them into mulch. The program is under way. 

 FILE PHOTO

MUSCATINE – Starting Monday, January 4 through Friday, January 29, Muscatine in partnership with the Solid Waste Division will collect live Christmas trees for recycling.

As a reminder, only live and unflocked trees — trees that haven’t been coated in artificial snow —will be collected during this time. These trees will be collected on the owner’s refuse collection day, and must be put on the curb.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As for tress that are flocked or are artificial in anyway, like being plastic or metal, they can be taken to the Muscatine Transfer Station. The Transfer Station is open 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

You can also call the Transfer Station to schedule a curbside pickup. Artificial trees will not be collected without a scheduled pickup.

Natural trees must be free from any unnatural materials before they are collected. This includes ornaments, wires and decorations. They also should not be placed in any plastic bags, and any trees that are taller than 5 feet should be cut into smaller sections.

For more information on recycling Christmas trees, call the Transfer Station at 563-263-9689.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News