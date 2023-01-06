 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muscatine to hold informational meeting

  • Updated
  • 0

MUSCATINE — An informational meeting is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the Muscatine City Council chambers to introduce Phase 6A of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation project.

Meeting to be held for West Hill Project

Phase 6 of the West Hill Area Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project will be discussed during an informational meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, jan. 10 in the Muscatine City Council chambers. 

According to a press release from the City of Muscatine, the meeting will be held in an open house format. It is specifically for residents directly impacted by the project and to answer any questions they have regarding their easement agreements. The general public is invited to attend.

Grandview, West Hill projects continued on, now focused on seeding before deadline

Residents most directly impacted by the project will be people living on Sycamore Street from East Eighth Street to West Fulliam and those on West Fulliam from Sycamore Street to just west of Nelson Drive, and some residents on Ninth, Tenth, and Eleventh streets between Sycamore Street and Iowa Avenue.

Change order not revisited Thursday

Anyone unable to attend the meeting with questions can visit Muscatine Connect to ask the city.

