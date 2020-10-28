Muscatine to hold plenty of activities for Halloween

MUSCATINE — This year’s Halloween will have plenty of socially distanced and fun activities, for residents and trick-or-treaters.
Muscatine County Conservation Board, will hold “Halloween Magic in Motion,” a Halloween drive-thru experience from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Saulsbury Bridge Recreation Area Campground. Cars can drive through the campgrounds to look at creative and funny Halloween light and decoration displays.
The first 300 kids will receive a treat bag. Guests are asked to donate to the Muscatine Food Pantry or Muscatine Humane Society. A list of suggested donations can be found at muscatinecountyconservation.com/news-events/upcoming-events/all-ages/hunter-education.
Muscatine Parks and Recreation will hold a Trunk or Treat event from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Muscatine Soccer Complex’s Soccer West addition.
This event will include socially distanced trick-or-treating, a kids costume parade and a special light show. Guests are asked to bring a nonperishable food item for a local food pantry or an item of winter clothing (coat, hat, gloves) for the Coats for Kids program.
Anyone participating is asked to wear face masks/face covering, bring a trick-or-treat bag and maintain a 6-foot distance with anyone outside their personal group. Park in the Soccer Complex’s main lot on the east side of South Houser Street.
Other trunk-or-treat events are being held throughout Muscatine. Sunnybrook Assisted Living is holding its trunk-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30; Calvary Church will have one from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Local haunted-house maker Troy “Stinky” Philpott is collecting food donations during his alternative version of his annual House of Horrors, a haunted trailer walk-through with other attractions daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 911 East 11th St.
Donations of nonperishable food items will be accepted. Philpott’s goal is to collect 6,000 pounds of food. Stinky’s House of Horrors hoodies, T-shirts, koozies, masks, bracelets, stickers and Halloween prosthetics will be on sale.
Halloween is the last Muscatine Farmers Market of the season, which will feature the usual market offerings, with a free petting zoo and goodie bags for kids. Costumes are welcome; guests are asked to wear face coverings. The market will be from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the corner of 3rd and Cedar streets.
Trick-or-treating will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Muscatine and Columbus Junction, 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Wilton and 6 to 8 p.m. in West Liberty.
Public health officials urge those handing out treats to avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters, give out treats outdoors if possible and do not offer the same bowl of items to multiple people, as that may spread the virus.
Trick-or-treaters should wear face coverings while out, even if wearing a costume mask. They should also wash their hands when they get home, and wear bright costumes or carry flashlights to remain visible at night.
