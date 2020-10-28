Muscatine to hold plenty of activities for Halloween

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other trunk-or-treat events are being held throughout Muscatine. Sunnybrook Assisted Living is holding its trunk-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30; Calvary Church will have one from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

Local haunted-house maker Troy “Stinky” Philpott is collecting food donations during his alternative version of his annual House of Horrors, a haunted trailer walk-through with other attractions daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 911 East 11th St.

Donations of nonperishable food items will be accepted. Philpott’s goal is to collect 6,000 pounds of food. Stinky’s House of Horrors hoodies, T-shirts, koozies, masks, bracelets, stickers and Halloween prosthetics will be on sale.

Halloween is the last Muscatine Farmers Market of the season, which will feature the usual market offerings, with a free petting zoo and goodie bags for kids. Costumes are welcome; guests are asked to wear face coverings. The market will be from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the corner of 3rd and Cedar streets.

Trick-or-treating will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Muscatine and Columbus Junction, 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Wilton and 6 to 8 p.m. in West Liberty.