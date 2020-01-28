MUSCATINE — The City of Muscatine is preparing for the third phase of the West Hill sanitary and storm sewer separation project.
A public informational hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19 in the Muscatine City Hall lower conference room.
“The meeting is primarily for those residents along the Phase 4C (third phase) construction area just to give them a head's up on what the construction schedule might be,” said Kevin Jenison, city communication manager. “When they would be effected, what their options are for residential parking — just a lot of the usual questions people have before a project like this starts.”
Muscatine project managers overseeing the West Hill project expect Phase 4C to begin in early February. TKE Flatwork Inc. of Eldridge, Iowa, was awarded the project in April of 2018. Its representatives will be there to discuss a timeline for construction work this summer.
Phase 4C is expected to be done in three parts, though this could change. It would begin with a section of Iowa from 8th to 9th streets and 9th Street from Iowa to Chestnut. The other parts of Phase 4C would bring sewer separation and pavement restoration work to Maiden Lane, Roscoe Avenue, and 8th Street from Linn to Broadway.
“We’re always willing to listen to whatever concerns residents might have,” Jenison said, “But, as far as what is entailed with this project, there’s not really anything that can be changed about it.” Still, Jenison encourages residents to bring up concerns related to issues like access to their property during construction.
“We want to make a note of those situations and problems so that when we are working in that area, we can make accommodations for those people. We’ve done that before and it’s worked out very well,” said Jenison, “If residents have concerns, (this meeting) is a good time to let our people know — whether it’s with this project or any of the future West Hill projects.”
