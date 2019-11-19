MUSCATINE — For students struggling with being in the classroom, there may soon be a solution.
At this Monday’s School Board meeting, Becky Wichers, director of teaching and learning, announced a teacher has been hired for the Restorative Resource Center Program. They are also establishing processes and systems for the program, finding a location for it, and developing the "reintegration process."
“In having a proactive approach in supporting our students and teachers, this has led to the development of the restorative program,” Wichers said.
The program has received support from all 10 schools in the Muscatine School District. The program is meant for elementary age students, specifically grades K-3, who are still discovering how to adjust appropriately to the classroom setting.
The Restorative Resource Center will help students gain the skills to function in a day-to-day school setting by implementing social and emotional learning methods, modeling respect and promoting responsibility and decision making.
“It is not intended to be disciplinary in nature,” Wichers said. “Nor is it a long term placement.”
Instead, the program will be teaching and reaching students using a trauma-responsive practice in the hopes of finding the roots of these students’ issues.
The program has a teacher/special education strategist with Sarah Grime. Wichers said they plan to hire another teacher and a few associates. It will start with six to eight students, and focus on one-on-one learning as well as group connections. While academic work will still have a place in the program, behavior is the top focus.
You have free articles remaining.
Staff will attend training sessions focused on restorative discipline, motivating and managing hard-to-reach students, and de-escalation and meltdown technique strategies in preparation.
As students develop more skills and reach their emotional-social goals, they will gradually release back into the school system and be successful. These goals will be developed with students, parents and possibly other service providers, establishing connections between home and school.
“Every day, we have kids that are put in some sticky situations, and we need to react in a proactive way instead of a reactive way,” she said.
Parental involvement and keeping the students connected to their original school through visits from their principal, teachers and counselor will be key in the program’s success, she said.
“We have a feeling once we get deeper, we could be in some new territory, but we’re just going to keep trying to plan and evolve," she said.
“With the people I know that are going to be involved in this, it’s going to be good for our school, our teachers and especially for these kids," said Superintendent Jerry Riibe. "As I’ve said a hundred times, it’s not a student’s inability to read or multiply that’s going to keep them from being successful, it’s going to be their inability to comply and live with other people in a school or work setting.”
The launch is Jan 6, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.