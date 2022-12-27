Muscatine to thaw out this week

After a round of bone-chilling weather over the Christmas holiday, the National Weather Service at the Davenport Municipal Airport predicts temperatures for the remainder of the year and possibly halfway through January to be higher than normal.

Meteorologist John Haase said temperatures for the remainder of the week would be warm with highs into the 40s and maybe even the 50s. He said the arctic air that came through the area was being moved up into Canada, leaving warmer air in the area, potentially, for the first week of 2023.

“There is a pretty strong storm system moving into the Rockies, and that is going to give us a southwest wind, which will start tapping gulf moisture and southerly winds, which will start eating away at our snow cover with warmer temperatures,” Haase explained. “As the week progresses, we will be melting more of the snow. By the time we get to Thursday, it could be around 50.”

He said with the warm air coming in over the already cold ground, the result could be low clouds or fog. He also said the chance of precipitation for the next week was “light.” He said around Jan. 2 or 3 another storm system might bring rain, but it currently was moving west of the eastern Iowa area. He also said any snow would be in the Dakotas.

Haase said the climate models showed temperature being above normal through the middle of January. With January’s normal temperatures being in the low 30s and 20s, he said there would probably be several days with highs in the 40s.