Muscatine Transfer Station has reopened to the public, certain restrictions in place

The Transfer Station is open 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Saturdays. The Compost Facility will be open noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.on Saturdays.

In addition, residents will be able to drop off electronics for free at the Transfer Station from July 13 to July 18. There is a limit of up to three electronics per household.

Then, from July 20 to July 25, residents can drop off up to four off-the-rim tires per household for free. Proof of residency, such as the Compost Facility sticker or driver's license, is required to participate in either of the free drop-off weeks.

For those who still need or want them, the Compost Facility at the Muscatine Transfer Station is still mailing out stickers to residents who call and request them, and remains for residents of Muscatine and Fruitland with the Compost Sticker to deposit yard waste.

Residents who don't already have a sticker will need to call the Transfer Station to request a Compost Sticker. After being asked for their name, address, phone number and make/model of the vehicle they will be using to bring waste, the Transfer Station staff will verify that the resident doesn't already have a sticker. Once this is done, they will confirm their residency before mailing out the sticker.