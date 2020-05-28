Muscatine Transfer Station has reopened to the public, certain restrictions in place

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Transfer Station has reopened to the public.
David Popp, solid waste manager for the City of Muscatine said no changes are planned for the Compost Facility, which will continue its "sticker only" policy.
"Our credit card machine has arrived and, if everything goes as planned, we will open the tipping floor to the public starting Thursday," Popp said. Customers will be allowed to enter the Transfer Station lobby one at a time and are required to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will also be available at the door.
The scale office closed to the public March 22, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 health crisis. The tipping floor was limited to commercial customers only, however curbside residential trash, recycling and bulky waste collections were maintained.
Residents bringing items across the scale and onto the tipping floor will need to pay the fee with a credit or debit card. Customers who want to write checks will need to write the check, show it to the clerk at the window, and then drop it into a box in the lobby. No cash transactions are allowed at this time.
Residents can also resume bringing household hazardous waste, appliances, tires or electronics to the Transfer Station. Hazardous waste forms will be available in the Transfer Station lobby for residents wishing to drop off items, and these forms can be filled out in the lobby and shown to the clerk before being dropped into the lobby drop-box.
The Transfer Station is open 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Saturdays. The Compost Facility will be open noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.on Saturdays.
In addition, residents will be able to drop off electronics for free at the Transfer Station from July 13 to July 18. There is a limit of up to three electronics per household.
Then, from July 20 to July 25, residents can drop off up to four off-the-rim tires per household for free. Proof of residency, such as the Compost Facility sticker or driver's license, is required to participate in either of the free drop-off weeks.
For those who still need or want them, the Compost Facility at the Muscatine Transfer Station is still mailing out stickers to residents who call and request them, and remains for residents of Muscatine and Fruitland with the Compost Sticker to deposit yard waste.
Residents who don't already have a sticker will need to call the Transfer Station to request a Compost Sticker. After being asked for their name, address, phone number and make/model of the vehicle they will be using to bring waste, the Transfer Station staff will verify that the resident doesn't already have a sticker. Once this is done, they will confirm their residency before mailing out the sticker.
Only residents who currently have a Compost Sticker will be allowed into the Compost Facility at the present time. All others will be turned away by the attendant, and the Facility will not be accepting cash or payment by check from non-residents.
No dirt or compost is available from the Compost Facility at this time, though firewood is available for area residents when the site is open. However, residents will need a signed release form with the Transfer Station, which is available at the Transfer Station office
Mulch is also available at the Compost Facility to hand load and the Transfer Station is accepting request for mulch deliveries. These requests will need to be paid with using a credit card over the phone before the deliveries are scheduled.
