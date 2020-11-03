Muscatine voters find steady, but not crowded, polling places

MUSCATINE — Although many people chose to vote early this year, many residents of Muscatine still waited to cast votes until Election Day on Tuesday.
Last week, the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office said more than 11,000 people voted with absentee ballots, more than usual.
But many voters who came out Tuesday were older and said they didn’t want to change how they had voted in the past despite hearing concerns of long lines or the threat of COVID-19.
First Precinct, in the Muscatine Schools Administration Building, saw a steady flow of voters in the morning. By 10:15 a.m., the 10th Precinct, at Muscatine Community College campus, had already seen 114 voters.
“I just like coming out and seeing the whole election process,” J.R. Hendriks said. “It’s always fun and exciting." He thanked the poll workers for their efforts.
“I just hope a lot of people go out and vote how they want, and we’ll get through it all together," he said.
“I always vote on Election Day,” Frank Straughter said. “This election is not anything out of the norm for me personally … so I figured I wouldn’t change anything. … Voting is part of our civic duty, and some of us had to fight for these rights and what not, so that’s why I vote.”
Julie Jindrich said: “I’ve always voted the day of the election. I just prefer to do it in person. I came at 10 a.m. because I figured there might be a lull for people who are working, so that’s why I chose mid-morning.”
She was also thankful for the volunteer poll workers and was excited for this year’s election, having voted based on the issues such as having a strong military and economy.
“I think (voting in person) is a priority for our country, and its part of our constitutional right,” Steven Brown said, adding that he hoped a lot of other people would vote Tuesday as well.
Sue McComas called her voting experience “wonderful,” appreciating that the wait to vote was very short because there was not much of a line. “(Voting in person) is the way I like to do it. It used to always be that way. I was definitely not worried about COVID-19 exposure, though I envisioned maybe a long line, but that did not happen. It was very convenient.”
Many voters said it was a “crucial” election, acknowledging the weight and emotions felt as they cast their ballots. “(This year’s election) is for the soul of our country,” McComas said.
“I’ve been watching some TV this morning, and they’re talking about how this is the most important election ever. I think we’ve felt that way about a lot of elections,” Linda Palmer said. “I think there’s some real divisions this time that makes it easier for people to see who they want to vote for rather than against. I’ve always said that I’ve wanted to vote for somebody rather than the lesser of two evils.”
Palmer added that once the election is over, she hopes that whoever wins the presidency is acknowledged as the president by everyone, no matter who they voted for.
“That person is our president, and I feel real strongly about that,” she said.
As morning turned to afternoon, activity at Muscatine polling places remained steady without becoming too crowded or slow. With only a few hours until polls closed, some voters said that they were looking forward to the election season being over.
When asked why she voted in person, Shonna Peine said, "Because the world has gone crazy, and I want to make sure my vote counts. I don't trust anything else that's going on now." She admitted that at first she was concerned about crowds but figured that she would be able to arrive at a time where things were slow.
Peine also noticed how many people had already voted early, which meant that there likely wouldn't be as many at the polls, so she thought she would be all right.
"I just pray that when (the election) is over with, some normalcy will come back," she said.
Jake Nelson said he considered voting in person to be an annual ritual or tradition for him.
"It's like Christmas, in a way," he said. He also wasn't too concerned about voting in a pandemic. "If you've got a mask, you're good," he said.
"I felt an obligation to the people that worked here at the polling station," Jim Reynolds said when asked why he was voting in person. Both he and Nelson shared similar sentiments in that they think it'll be nice when the election is over.
Jennifer Lofgren said she had never really needed to vote early and felt that this year was no different.
"I was curious to see if there would be a crowd, but I'm not really seeing much of one right now, so it's not a problem."
Lofgren added that she considered this year's election to be very contentious.
"I wish we could just come together and find some elected officials that we could get behind and support," she said. "Hopefully, depending on the outcome of today's election, that will happen."
James Greenhaw said he thought voting in person would be more legitimate and wanted to make sure that his vote would be counted this year.
"I think it's more secure," he said. He also added that he's focused more on policies, and that will be how he decides his vote.
"I hope no matter what or whoever is elected, everybody just gets along," Greenhaw said.
