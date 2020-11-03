Muscatine voters find steady, but not crowded, polling places

Julie Jindrich said: “I’ve always voted the day of the election. I just prefer to do it in person. I came at 10 a.m. because I figured there might be a lull for people who are working, so that’s why I chose mid-morning.”

She was also thankful for the volunteer poll workers and was excited for this year’s election, having voted based on the issues such as having a strong military and economy.

“I think (voting in person) is a priority for our country, and its part of our constitutional right,” Steven Brown said, adding that he hoped a lot of other people would vote Tuesday as well.

Sue McComas called her voting experience “wonderful,” appreciating that the wait to vote was very short because there was not much of a line. “(Voting in person) is the way I like to do it. It used to always be that way. I was definitely not worried about COVID-19 exposure, though I envisioned maybe a long line, but that did not happen. It was very convenient.”

Many voters said it was a “crucial” election, acknowledging the weight and emotions felt as they cast their ballots. “(This year’s election) is for the soul of our country,” McComas said.