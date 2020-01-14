MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Walking Club is starting off the New Year with a new challenge that encourages members to truly “step into spring.”
Their newest goal is to walk 2,020 miles by the first day of spring, March 19. The challenge began Thursday, Jan 9.
Kelsie Stafford, program supervisor for Muscatine Parks and Rec said with a new year and a new decade now here, it made sense to have a special goal.
“We try to come up with new goals every year, and we just thought we’d set the year off right with a new challenge that kind of ties in those New Year’s resolutions and giving people another activity that they can participate in,” Stafford said.
So far, this ambitious goal is drawing a lot of positive attention from club members and residents.
“We’ve already have a few more people contacting us to sign up and ask questions, so I think people are excited about it and looking forward to this challenge," she said.
Sponsored by the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department, the Walking Club is a free program that encourages walking, inside, outside or on a treadmill.
“What’s nice about the walking club is that you can walk anywhere you’d like, and then all you have to do is let us know how many minutes you’ve walked in a week, and it’s a healthy activity anyone can participate in,” Stafford said.
After a walking session, members can record their minutes at the Walking Club Kiosk in the Muscatine Mall, giving them a chance to win weekly incentive and checkpoint prices. “Members can enter a drawing each week to win an incentive prize and we draw two winners each week." she said.
Winners can then stop in the Parks and Rec office and pick up one of a variety of different prizes that have been donated from local businesses and services offered by the Parks and Rec department.
To register for the Walking Club, contact the Parks and Rec Department at 263-0241 or email parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.
