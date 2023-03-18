MUSCATINE — In just a few months, when there is a fire emergency in Ukraine, it may be a surplus fire engine from Muscatine that responds to fight the flames.

On Thursday the Muscatine City Council unanimously approved declaring the city’s 1988 Smeal fire engine surplus and allowing it to be donated to Ukraine. The engine has recently been replaced with a 2023 engine/pumper, which rendered the 35-year-old engine with little value.

According to a report from battalion chief Darrell Janssen due to the condition and age of the vehicle, it does not meet the needs of surrounding volunteer fire departments looking for a low-cost fire engine. The engine had not been able to be used as a trade for a new engine.

The engine will be donated through the organization Ukrainian Medical Association of North America, which is the same organization that accepted three ambulances for Ukrainian service from Muscatine. If the donation is not accepted, it will go up for public auction. The city paid $192,000 for the engine.

During the meeting, the Muscatine Rotary Club also presented a check for $1,750 to be used for transporting the engine to Ukraine.

“It really will mean a lot,” Chris Manson, founder of U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine, said. “We are sending another nine ambulances and four fire engines to Ukraine in the next month or so.”

He said the donation would either be for shipping or to purchase medical supplies to be included with the engine. The engine will go to Kherson.

“Thank you for considering giving us a fire truck,” Lily Manson, Chris Manson’s 7-year-old daughter, said. “They will save a lot of lives and will be put to good use.”

Lily is credited with the start of the organization by asking a question at dinner regarding the war in Ukraine – “What can we do to help?” The first ambulance went to Ukraine on March 29, 2022. Since then, 28 ambulances and one fire engine from the area have been donated to Ukraine, as well as tons of medical supplies and fire-related equipment.

Manson commented he has received several requests from all over Ukraine for ambulances and fire equipment. At least four fire engines have been destroyed during the fighting.

The organization hopes to have 37 ambulances and six fire engines in Ukraine by the end of May.

Also during the meeting council member John Jindrich asked why the fire department was renting fire box simulators for training. He commented that the department could train using condemned houses. Muscatine Fire Department chief Jerry Ewers said the fire boxes had been in the training budget for some time. He said the boxes allow training and can be used over and over with no additional costs. He said live fire training is a requirement for firefighters.