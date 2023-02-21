All along the Mississippi River, towns that serve as ports for the American Queen Cruise Lines ships are happy to have been selected and say that the cruise line has brought only good things to the community.

In 2023, Muscatine will become a port as American Queen Voyages steamboats make three stops. Steamboats from American Queen Voyages will dock July 16, July 30 and Sept. 10 in Muscatine. More dates will be scheduled in 2024. The American Queen, the largest passenger steamboat in the world, stopped in Muscatine in October 2022 for a test stop before the decision was made. During the test, 350 visitors disembarked, with the industry standard being that each spends about $135.

“In the Quad-Cities we have had a long-standing relationship with a lot of partners in the cruise industry,” Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said. “The Mississippi is such a big part of our story and our brand and everything we do from a tourism and destination perspective.”

Herrell said that 2022 marked the first year Viking River Cruises stopped in Davenport’s River Heritage Park. American Queen and Heritage cruise lines had been stopping in Davenport for several years. Herrell commented that 2022 marked the largest number of times the steamboats have docked in Davenport. He said the tours were a great opportunity to showcase the Quad-Cities and welcome people from all over the world who had come to tour towns in the Mississippi.

He said the city worked with a variety of partners to provide disembarking tourists with an experience of the city. Tours have gone such places as the Figge Art Museum and the Putnam Museum. Other tours have stopped at Isabel Bloom as well as many local features. Herrell also said the stops in the Quad-Cities allowed guests to learn more about the Quad-Cities that might not have happened otherwise.

Amanda Deville, social media administrator for the West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce in St. Francisville, Louisiana, doesn’t know how long riverboats have been stopping in her town, saying she had lived there 40 years and the boats had visited for as long as she can remember.

While large riverboats on the Mississippi are a common sight in St. Francisville, with the cruises stopping as often as five times a week, Deville never gets tired of seeing one put up to the docks. She always takes time to admire the ornate work on the ships, as well as the sheer size. She also commented on the music the ships play as they dock and leave.

“It reminds me of the old ships that went down the Mississippi with the paddle on the back,” she said. “We actually have four cruise lines stopping in St. Francisville.”

She is convinced American Queen Cruise stops will be very positive for Muscatine.

Deville, also a small-business owner in addition to her duties at the Chamber, said she could always count on “boat day” to bring a new group of guests to the area and several visiting her ice cream parlor. While she sells $2 ice cream snacks, she said that she usually makes an extra $300 or so from the visitors from the boats, however businesses with higher-end items make more money.

She commented that people come from all over the world to take a cruise on the Mississippi.

“You get to hear about what it’s like where they are from and you get to tell them about what the area you are from is like,” she said.