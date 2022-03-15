Muscatine will take part in statewide tornado drill March 23

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County Joint Communications Center will participate in a statewide tornado drill at 10 a.m. March 23 in conjunction with Severe Weather Week. Storm sirens will be activated at that time.

MUSCOM plans to start its yearly testing of the outdoor sirens on Monday, April 4. The sirens will be tested on the first Monday of every month at 11 a.m. during non-freezing months. If there is severe weather forecast on testing day, the sirens will not be tested. The sirens are designed to alert people outside of an imminent hazard and to seek shelter.

“The statewide drill gives businesses, schools, day cares, and other facilities the chance to practice their severe weather procedures as we move into storm season,” Chris Jasper, director of Muscatine County Emergency Management, said. “I encourage all facilities in the county to participate in the drill.”

Anyone who believes a siren isn’t working correctly can call the office of Emergency Management at (563) 264-7142.

According to the National Weather Service, most fatalities during tornadoes or severe thunderstorms occur due to falling trees or large branches. Reports say 70 mph winds is the typical threshold where large branches and small trees break. Hail also begins to break windows when it exceeds golf ball size.

