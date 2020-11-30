Muscatine wins GFOA's Distinguished Budget award, has won this award over 30 times

MUSCATINE – For the 37th year in a row, Muscatine has received the Government Finance Officers Association’s award for Distinguished Budget Presentation.
Muscatine has won this award since 1985, and also received the Distinguished Budget Presentation award more than any entity in Iowa.
“Basically every year that (the GFOA) has presented the award, we’ve received it,” City Communication Manager Kevin Jenison said.
Muscatine City Hall’s Finance Department also received a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation. The city’s budget document will also be posted on the GFOA’s website as a positive example of budget presentation.
“(Our budget) is a living, breathing document that has served us well and has been recognized as one of the best in the country,” Jenison said.
The award reflects how committed the entity is to meeting “the highest principals of governmental budgeting”, using nationally recognized guidelines to assess the budget as a policy, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications guide, according to the association's press release.
Muscatine was one of more than1,600 participants from across the country from cities and states, school districts, counties, retirement systems and colleges and more. Of those, 115 entities received the award for the first time.
“Getting this award means that we have an outstanding financial department staff who are able to create a budget document that the City Council and the community can use as a guide as they work through the fiscal year. Department heads will stay within that budget, and the Council can use it to adjust things as they need,” Jenison said.
Jenison credited Finance Director Nancy Lueck and her hardworking department.
“They’ve been doing our budgeting for a long time. We started this process many years ago, and were able to get some help from auditors who kind of laid the groundwork, and Nancy and her staff has been able to take that and create their own communication tool that has been very well received,” he said.
“They want to create a document that is easy for council members to understand as they go through the next budget process and as they work through the year. Especially this year, it’s become very critical that the council members, department heads and regular citizens look at this budget and be able to see where we’re at and what we can do going forward,” he said.
Muscatine’s Financial Department has also received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the GFOA since June 1994, and has been honored annually for 20 years.
