Muscatine wins GFOA's Distinguished Budget award, has won this award over 30 times

“Getting this award means that we have an outstanding financial department staff who are able to create a budget document that the City Council and the community can use as a guide as they work through the fiscal year. Department heads will stay within that budget, and the Council can use it to adjust things as they need,” Jenison said.

Jenison credited Finance Director Nancy Lueck and her hardworking department.

“They’ve been doing our budgeting for a long time. We started this process many years ago, and were able to get some help from auditors who kind of laid the groundwork, and Nancy and her staff has been able to take that and create their own communication tool that has been very well received,” he said.

“They want to create a document that is easy for council members to understand as they go through the next budget process and as they work through the year. Especially this year, it’s become very critical that the council members, department heads and regular citizens look at this budget and be able to see where we’re at and what we can do going forward,” he said.

Muscatine’s Financial Department has also received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the GFOA since June 1994, and has been honored annually for 20 years.

