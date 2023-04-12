A Muscatine woman accused of running over a girl twice has written a letter to Muscatine County Court asking for a plea deal of six months of drug rehabilitation and probation.

With a trial scheduled to begin May 22, Cora Lynn Reed, 18, is charged with the Class D felony of serious injury by vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. She has pleaded not guilty, and the jury trial is expected to last five days. If convicted she could face up to five years in prison.

“I have been sitting in Muscatine County Jail since Jan. 26th of 2023,” Reed wrote in the letter to Judge Tamara Roberts. “This has given me a considerable time to think about my past, my present and the charges I am facing, and most importantly, my future.”

Reed was charged following a hit-and-run reported early Jan. 13 in which a juvenile subject had been run over by a vehicle in the 300 block of Broadway Street. The police report claimed Reed had gone to the residence several times that evening regarding a fight that was supposed to take place.

The report said at about 3:40 a.m. Jan. 13, Reed was allegedly driving a 2008 blue GMC Acadia and had parked in the area of Fourth Street Park, behind the residence of 609 W. Third St.

Records say she was confronted by a group who came from the residence and surrounded the vehicle. A wooden table was thrown at the windshield. Reed allegedly sprayed one person with mace. A juvenile female reportedly bent down to pick up a piece of the wooden table when Reed allegedly accelerated, striking the juvenile female and knocking her to the ground. The front tires of the vehicle went over the female. The report also said Reed allegedly stopped the vehicle, reversed and backed over the female, then left the scene.

“I have pled not guilty to the charges because I did them out of self-defense,” Reed wrote. “I have come to realize that self-defense or not, my actions have affected that girl's life forever. I was trying to get that charge knocked off my record, but I think I can use it as a lesson.”

While the Muscatine Journal does not regularly give the names of juvenile victims of crimes, with personal and parental permission it has been reported Brianna Cross was the girl who was run over. She sustained a broken pelvis and needed skin grafts on her leg and stomach.

“I just kept screaming because I didn’t want to die like that … right in the middle of the ground,” Cross said in a previous interview. Both she and her mother, Brenda Cross, have said they felt Reed should have been charged with attempted murder.

Reed said in the letter her daily life consisted of drinking heavily and doing drugs and that she tended to be involved with fights. She explained her mother passed away and she has been in several foster homes. She said if the court granted her request, she would use the time in rehabilitation to get counseling and medication for her mental health and to get a general education diploma. She also feels prison might make her worse.