Muscatine woman faces theft, drug charges

BETTENDORF — A Muscatine woman faces charges of theft and controlled-substance violations after being arrested for allegedly trying to steal several items from a local hardware store.

According to court documents, Katie Jean King, 36, of Muscatine, was arrested on Nov. 5 at Home Depot, 920 Middle Road in Bettendorf. She is charged with third-degree theft, controlled substance violation, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and possession of a controlled substance. She remains in the Scott County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

According to the police report, King was observed in the store by Asset Protection because of suspicious behavior. The report said King collected merchandise from the store, which included security cameras, with a combined value of $781.89. The report claims King placed the items in a large tote. She allegedly scanned the tote at a self checkout station, but did not scan any of the merchandise located inside the tote. After exiting the store she was confronted by Asset Protection and law enforcement.

Following the incident, a search warrant was acquired for King’s vehicle. Officers found 8 grams of meth, just under a gram of cocaine, six hypodermic syringes, plastic baggies, a plastic straw/spoon, a razor blade used to separate narcotics and a glass smoking device coated with meth residue.

During an interview, King said she is the primary user of the vehicle. She also admitted to using meth and cocaine in the past. She stated she did not believe another individual who was with her during the incident used narcotics and that King hid her narcotic use from the other individual.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 18 in the Scott County Courthouse.

King was arrested in April in Muscatine on a similar charge. According to court documents, King allegedly concealed several items in a tote in Muscatine Walmart and was arrested after not scanning them.