 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Muscatine woman faces theft, drug charges

  • 0

BETTENDORF — A Muscatine woman faces charges of theft and controlled-substance violations after being arrested for allegedly trying to steal several items from a local hardware store.

According to court documents, Katie Jean King, 36, of Muscatine, was arrested on Nov. 5 at Home Depot, 920 Middle Road in Bettendorf. She is charged with third-degree theft, controlled substance violation, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and possession of a controlled substance. She remains in the Scott County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

According to the police report, King was observed in the store by Asset Protection because of suspicious behavior. The report said King collected merchandise from the store, which included security cameras, with a combined value of $781.89. The report claims King placed the items in a large tote. She allegedly scanned the tote at a self checkout station, but did not scan any of the merchandise located inside the tote. After exiting the store she was confronted by Asset Protection and law enforcement.

People are also reading…

Following the incident, a search warrant was acquired for King’s vehicle. Officers found 8 grams of meth, just under a gram of cocaine, six hypodermic syringes, plastic baggies, a plastic straw/spoon, a razor blade used to separate narcotics and a glass smoking device coated with meth residue.

During an interview, King said she is the primary user of the vehicle. She also admitted to using meth and cocaine in the past. She stated she did not believe another individual who was with her during the incident used narcotics and that King hid her narcotic use from the other individual.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 18 in the Scott County Courthouse.

King was arrested in April in Muscatine on a similar charge. According to court documents, King allegedly concealed several items in a tote in Muscatine Walmart and was arrested after not scanning them.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ISP cracks down on bus violations

ISP cracks down on bus violations

WAPELLO — Louisa-Muscatine School District transportation officials and the Iowa State Patrol (ISP) have launched a public awareness and enfor…

Chick elected to Supervisors seat

Chick elected to Supervisors seat

MUSCATINE — Newcomer Danny Chick Jr. said the race to the Muscatine County Supervisors District 1 seat was one challenge after another. After …

String of car thefts reported

String of car thefts reported

The Muscatine Police Department reports a spike in the number of car thefts over the Nov. 5 weekend and says all the stolen cars had one thing…

Initial election results

Initial election results

Unoffical results of the precincts during the Nov. 8 election. At press time absentee ballots were still being counted. Results are available …

Muscatine may host RAGBRAI in 2023

Muscatine may host RAGBRAI in 2023

MUSCATINE — If the Muscatine City Council has its way, over 8,000 bicycle riders will roll into Muscatine next summer in honor of a local bicy…

Cisneros defeats Servadio Elias

Cisneros defeats Servadio Elias

MUSCATINE — Iowa House District 96 hopeful Michelle Servadio Elias, D, commented Wednesday morning after learning that she had lost the race t…

MidWestOne signs placed

MidWestOne signs placed

Earlier this week, signage was put into place announcing First National Bank has officially become MidWestOne Bank. The merger officially happ…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News